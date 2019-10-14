GOLIAD – The Beeville tennis team wrapped up regular season play by downing Goliad Monday evening.
The Trojans will carry a 4-1 record into postseason, which is slated to begin Monday.
Beeville faces La Feria Monday at King High School in Kingsville in a bi-district playoff match. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. in the match.
The Trojans will be fresh off a 13-6 win over Goliad going into the postseason.
Beeville won all five boys singles matches, two of the three boys doubles matches, four of the six girls singles matches and one of the three girls doubles matches.
In boys singles, Desmond Givens won 8-7, 7-3 at first singles; Brandon Dang won 8-1 at second singles; Marco Valadez won 8-6 at third singles; Ryan Martinez won 8-2 at fourth singles; Lukas Moreno won 8-0 at fifth singles and Andrew Valis won 8-1 at sixth singles.
Dang and Martinez teamed to win 8-5 at first doubles for the Trojan boys, while Christopher Benavides-Cantu and Kelton Keys teamed to win 8-1 at third doubles.
In girls singles, Beeville won the third, fourth, fifth and sixth singles matches. Gabriela Speedon won 8-0 at third, Kinlee Ramon won 8-4 at fourth, Makayla Arevalo won 8-7, 8-6 at fifth and Emily Luna won 8-0 at sixth.
Randi Aguirre and Sofia Alaniz won 8-0 at third doubles for the Lady Trojans.