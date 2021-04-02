The Beeville boys wrestling team split matches at a triangular in Corpus Christi on March 12.
The Trojans beat Moody 24-17 but fell to Veterans Memorial 45-24.
Against Moody, Bryce Foster picked up Beeville’s lone non-forfeit victory in the 182-pound class during the win.
Foster pinned Moody’s Randy Bueno in 3 minutes, 47 seconds to score six points for the Trojans.
Michael Rodriquez, Joseph Lopez and Ray Serrano earned forfeit wins to provide the Trojans’ other 18 points.
Nick Camacho fell by pinfall at 132 for the Trojans, and Jackson Norquist lost by pinfall at 152.
Moody got its other five points from a technical fall win by Jaymez Ramon over Beeville’s Lane Jerkins in the 126-pound match.
Against Veterans Memorial, all 24 of the Trojans’ points came from forfeit victories. Justin Maldonado, Serrano, Caesar Quintanilla and Jerkins also won matches by forfeit for Beeville.
Norquist and Rodriquez lost by pinfall, as did Foster and Camacho.
Lopez lost a 7-6 decision at 170.
Veterans Memorial’s other 18 points came from forfeit wins.
Trojans swept by Carroll, San Antonio Vets
Both Carroll and San Antonio Veterans Memorial beat the Trojans at a triangular on March 13.
Carroll bested Beeville 46-12.
Serrano and Foster picked up forfeit victories for the Trojans in the loss.
In other matches, Jerkins, Camacho, Norquist and Rodriquez lost by pinfall, and Lopez lost a 14-3 major decision.
San Antonio Vets beat the Trojans 60-12.
Foster won by pinfall in 26 seconds at 182 for Beeville, while Serrano won by forfeit at 106.
In other matches, Jerkins, Camacho, Norquist, Rodriquez and Lopez lost by pinfall.
Lady Trojans
The Lady Trojan wrestling team fell to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on March 12 by a 23-12 count.
Chasey Oglesby beat Alexandria Martinez by pinfall in 3:26 at 110 for six of Beeville’s points.
The other six came from Mikaitlyn Anderson, who won by forfeit at 215.
Skilynn Garcia lost by technical fall 21-6 in the 119-pound match for the Lady Trojans.
On March 13, Beeville swept Carroll and San Antonio Vets.
The Lady Trojans bested Carroll 19-18.
Oglesby, Garcia and Anderson won by forfeits for 18 of the team’s 19 points.
Beeville got the win because it had fewer forfeits than the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Trojans beat San Antonio Veterans Memorial by a 21-12 count.
Anderson won by pinfall in 59 seconds in the 215-pound match, while Oglesby claimed a 6-2 decision at 110 for three points.
Beeville’s other points came from forfeit wins by Larissa Puga and Garcia.
