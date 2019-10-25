THREE RIVERS – For the first time in the league’s history, all four Beeville youth football teams will play for their division’s championship.
Beeville’s four youth squads all won their Elite Youth Football League semifinals Saturday at Bulldog Stadium to advance to their respective Super Bowl.
The freshman Trojans routed Goliad 32-6 in the first game of the day in Three Rivers to earn their spot in the championship game.
Beeville, the No. 1 seed, will face No. 3 Kingsville in the EYFL Freshman Super Bowl at Goliad’s Tiger Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Trojans, who are now 9-0 on the year, beat Kingsville 27-6 back on Sept. 21 in the regular season meeting between the two teams.
The sophomore Trojans blanked Three Rivers 25-0 to advance into the championship round.
The second-seeded Trojans will face No. 1 seed Goliad in the EYFL Sophomore Super Bowl in Goliad at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Both squads will enter the game with 8-1 marks. Beeville won the regular-season meeting between the two squads 24-13 back on Aug. 31.
Beeville’s junior squad beat Goliad 35-13 to move into the championship round.
The Trojans, the No. 1 seed in the junior playoffs, will square off with No. 3 George West in the EYFL Junior Super Bowl in Goliad at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
George West handed Beeville its only loss of the season in the season finale, 12-6, on Oct. 5, scoring on a fumble recovery in the end zone on the game’s final play.
The Trojans and Rattlers both sport 8-1 marks on the year.
The EYFL Senior Super Bowl will also feature a matchup between Beeville and George West after both teams won their semifinal games over the weekend.
Beeville, the No. 2 seed, edged Goliad 21-20 to earn a spot in the championship game, while the fourth-seeded Rattlers upset top-seeded and previously unbeaten Kingsville 19-6 in the other semifinal.
Beeville will enter with a mark of 8-1, while George West sports a record of 6-3.
The Trojans routed George West 39-6 in Beeville in the regular-season finale for both teams Oct. 5.
The EYFL Senior Super Bowl is slated for a 7:15 kickoff in Goliad on Saturday evening.