On Saturday, March 25, the Beeville Education Foundation (BEF) and South Texas shooting enthusiasts gathered on the Tindol Ranch in eastern Live Oak County and raised $63,000 at the BEF’s first annual skeet shoot, Shooting for Success.
“The turnout was better than expected,” BEF President Sheri Bolland said. “This is only our second event and our first big one. Our goal was 25 teams, so we were super excited to hit 23.”
The $63,000 raised through team registration, station sponsorships, raffles, silent and live auctions and donations will benefit the educators and students of Beeville ISD.
“Teachers apply for grants for things that we consider outside of the box,” Bolland said. “It’s not for the normal things a teacher would need in the classroom. It’s for the extra things that will enhance their education.”
The event saw 92 competitors, divided into 23 four-man teams, test their shotgun skills across a diverse spread of sporting clay set-ups on the Tindol Ranch.
“This event is important because it’s for our educators,” Tindol Ranch owner and BEF board member Garrett Tindol said. “They need that support and the community has gotten together up in arms. It’s a big start.”
Since its conception in 2020, the BEF has awarded Beeville ISD $80,000 in grants. Early last school year, the foundation hosted a dinner event to promote giving, but the scope of their first event was much smaller than last week’s skeet shoot. After Shooting for Success, the foundation is eyeballing another event for later in the year.
“Early last school year we had a dinner event where we invited people in to promote giving,” BEF Liaison Patti Pawlik-Perales said. “We’re going to look at how we can tweak this event and possibly get something together for this fall.”
Funding will go back to classrooms and educators in October and grants from the skeet shoot will be awarded in December.
“We have heard so many positive things about the day and how much people enjoyed it,” Pawlik-Perales said. “With all the generosity from the people who donated..at the end of the day we were walking around with big hearts.”