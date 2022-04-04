Angelica Beltran and Annica Gonzales have built a special bond in the weight room at A.C. Jones High School.
That bond has grown stronger through a shared sense of heartbreak, their love-hate relationships with 5 a.m. workouts and their commitment to being the best.
They’re as close as sisters.
Sisters who can now both call themselves a state champion.
Beltran and Gonzales joined the already-lengthy list of Lady Trojans state champions, claiming the 148-pound and 123-pound championships at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association 4A Big School State Championship in Corpus Christi March 18.
“It was amazing, I can say,” Beltran said about being a state champion.
“It feels great to know that what we worked for all season came out to be worth something good,” Gonzales said.
Beltran finally reached the mountain top after a string of heartbreaks that included bomb outs at both state and regional during her career.
She pulled 370 pounds in the deadlift to leapfrog Calhoun’s Hser Ther for the 148-pound championship. She bested Ther by 10 pounds, 935 to 925.
She cried tears of joy and tears of sadness at the same time after the championship-clinching attempt.
“I was lost for words. I didn’t know how to react when it happened,” Beltran said. “Like after my last deadlift, I didn’t know how to react. I just turned back and I started crying because I knew it was over. I knew that was my last ever time lifting and that was my last everything.
“I just looked back and started crying, and that’s when I ran to (coach Marcelo Garcia) and I just cried.”
Ther sat atop the standings through the squat and bench, taking a 15-pound lead on Beltran in the squat with a rep of 365 to Beltran’s 350.
Beltran made up 5 pounds in the bench press, putting up 215 to Ther’s 210.
That set the stage for Beltran to hit the winning 370-pound pull on her final attempt to claim the title that had always eluded her.
Beltran admitted she had contemplated quitting the sport after bombing out at the regional meet last year.
But, Garcia and Gonzales talked her out of that decision, and got her back in the weight room.
“Sometimes you have to dig down deep and find out what you’re made of to overcome some of the challenges that life just throws at you,” said Garcia, who compared Beltran’s story of overcoming adversity to that of former Lady Trojan Krystal Ortiz, who also wanted to call it quits after a heartbreaking bomb out at state before winning the state championship her senior year.
“I just kept telling her, ‘Keep your eye on the prize. Don’t get discouraged. Stay focused.’
“In my book, she’s one of the top lifters I’ve ever had, one of the top athletes I’ve ever trained.”
Gonzales is quickly climbing Garcia’s list of the best lifters.
She won the 123-pound title by 25 pounds over Calhoun’s Geraldine Tafolla.
Gonzales was third after both the squat and the bench press, behind Tafolla and Tuloso-Midway’s Linda Urquieta, before jumping to the top of the standings in the final discipline, which is her strongest of the three.
She moved into the lead on her second attempt and then watched as Tafolla and Vidor’s Camryn Barragan missed their final attempts after bumping up to try to catch her.
“I said, ‘Hey, seal the deal, remove all doubt,’” Garcia said about what he told Gonzales before her final attempt.
Gonzales, the daughter of a coach, did exactly what her coach told her to do.
She pulled a personal-best 355 pounds to clinch the victory.
“I remember the feeling of being at the bottom and it just felt so much better knowing that I’m at the top now,” said Gonzales, who bombed out in the bench press last year as a freshman at the state meet.
That bomb out, she said, fueled her run to the title this year.
“Just remembering that feeling of like knowing that there’s so much more I could have done,” she said. “Coming into the weight room, that’s all I would think about and that I want to leave knowing that I did everything I could.”
She walked into this year’s state meet with a steely resolve determined to right the wrong of how her freshman season ended.
“We get to state and Annika says, ‘Coach, I’m not losing,’” said Garcia about Gonzales. “Straight up and she was as calm as could be. I’m all worked up with anxiety and she’s so calm.”
Beltran and Gonzales extend Beeville’s list of girls state powerlifting champions to 10 since 2015. It marked the fourth time since that 2015 season – when the Lady Trojans won the school’s first ever team state championship – that Beeville boasted at least two individual champions.
The Lady Trojans finished fourth in the team standings this year with 17 points. Calhoun won the team title with 39 points, Springtown was second with 34 and Gainesville finished third with 20 points.
Mikaitlyn Anderson and Alizen Moreno added Beeville’s other three team points.
Anderson finished fourth in the 220-pound weight class. She squatted 450 pounds, pressed 245 and then pulled 325 in the deadlift to post a total weight of 1,020 pounds.
Moreno was the fifth-place finisher at 114. She posted a total of 795 thanks to a 315-pound squat, a 165-pound press and then a 315-pound deadlift.
Sophie Sanchez and Mya Martin both posted sixth-place finishes at 181 and 220, respectively. Sanchez totaled 920 on lifts of 390, 210 and 320, while Martin posted a total of 1,010 pounds behind lifts of 425, 235 and 350.
