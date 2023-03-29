At the tail-end of January, things were looking a little rough for Beeville’s Little League. Membership was down and the season was fast approaching.
It’s not clear what changed between then and now, but one thing that is clear is that Beeville – and the children of Beeville – are more than ready to play ball, as over 500 kids paraded upon the Cougar Field on a sunny Saturday morning to kick off a season of unforgettable sportsmanship.
“We are very blessed. From the time I spoke with the city council to today, we’ve had an increase of 200 players,” Beeville Little League Board President Jeremy Gonzales told the Bee-Picayune. “We had just under 300 and now we have 530. We actually have 13 T-ball teams right now and that makes up the bulk of our seasons. It’s great to see the younger generations and the parents getting their kids involved again and we hope to see it continue to grow again.”
Gonzales can’t point to any one thing that helped rally the community back to the diamond, but Cassandra Smith, district president for Little League and the master of ceremonies for the opening day parade of teams, attributed the success to pure sweat equity.
“The turnout was awesome,” Smith said. “My understanding is, they went out, put flyers out, did a little begging and they got a couple hundred more kids than they anticipated.”
With 30 total teams and multiple divisions within, there’s a lot of baseball to look forward to from now through May, and then the All-Star games in June. Win or lose, the value of participation is in the immortal memories that the experience will etch into the souls of its young players and the friendships as well.
“I think what makes Little League valuable is the relationships that are built while you’re on your Little League team,” Gonzales said. “The parents recognize that and you’re always going to have … those pictures of your child swinging their first bat or catching their first ball. The children themselves, I remember my first team that I ever played on when I was six years old. That’s something you never lose and I think we do our best to continue that tradition so children can have that same experience we had.”
Smith echoed those sentiments.
“Little league is all about the kids. It’s all about the fun,” she said. “It’s competitive, but it’s not on a level where some parents just can’t control themselves. Any kid can play Little League. Nobody is ever turned down. It’s all about having fun and they want to hang out with their friends.”
Fun and friendship are all well and good, but many of these teams are still in this to win it, through the best way possible: hard work and dedication. Gonzales is coaching one of those teams, a softball team called the Rangers.
“It’s in a competitive division, so there’s no participation trophies, everything these girls get they’re gonna earn,” he said. “I love instilling that … camaraderie … and accountability and leadership amongst themselves.”
Follow Beeville Little League on Facebook for more information, and be sure to support your local athletes – even the littlest ones.