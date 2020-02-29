BEEVILLE – Jake Billo and Mae Cosper won their second straight mixed doubles championship of the season Feb. 6 at the Beeville Trojan Invitational.
The Goliad duo romped to four straight wins to claim the gold medals.
They finished off the tournament with an 8-2 victory over a Cuero duo to win the title.
They won 8-0 in the first round, 8-3 in the quarterfinals and 8-4 in the semifinals to reach the championship match.
Beeville’s Kinlee Ramon and Marco Valadez won their first two matches in the mixed double bracket, but lost in the quarterfinals 6-8 to a Yoakum duo.
Skidmore-Tynan’s Lena Keese and Brandon Aguilar were ousted in the opening round 7-8 (6-8).
Beeville’s Kalee Kroen won a silver medal for the Lady Trojans in the girls singles bracket.
She fell to St. Joseph’s Mary Hal in the championship match, 3-8.
Kroen won 8-0 in the first round and 8-5 in the quarterfinals before beating Rockport-Fulton’s Isabella Randall in the semifinals to get into the title match.
Goliad’s Presley Bluhm won 8-3 in the first round, but lost to Edna’s Raney Orsak 5-8 in the quarterfinals.
Beeville’s Brandon Dang and Ryan Martinez won bronze medals in the boys doubles bracket.
They claimed an 8-1 victory over a Sinton duo in the third-place match.
Dang and Martinez won 8-5 in the first round and 8-3 in the quarterfinals, then fell 5-8 in the semifinals to the eventual runners-up from St. Joseph.
Christopher Cantu and Kelton Keys won 8-5 in the first round, but fell 6-8 in the quarterfinals.
Goliad’s Justin Swize and Bryce Svatek were ousted in the first round by a Cuero duo.
In boys singles, Beeville’s Lukas Moreno and Desmond Givens each reached the quarterfinals before being ousted.
Moreno lost to Cuero’s Rhett Leslie 0-8 after winning 8-1 in the first round over Edna’s Diego Vasquez.
Givens fell to Ingleside’s Izaiah Ramos, the eventual runner-up, by a 5-8 score. Givens beat Jourdanton’s Emmanuel Lugo 8-4 in the first round.
Goliad’s Wesley Bohl and Beeville’s Ryan Rands both lost in the first round. Rands claimed an 8-5 win in an opening-round match before losing to Rockport-Fulton’s Kyler Skinner, the eventual champion, in the Round of 16.
In girls doubles, Beeville’s Sofia Alaniz and Audrey Tackett fell in the first round, as did their teammates Makayla Arevalo and Alisabeth Martinez.