Skidmore-Tynan’s girls basketball team rallied in the second half of its season opener Nov. 10, but still came up two points short.
The Lady Cats trailed by as many as nine points in the second quarter before tying it twice in the fourth quarter in a 31-29 loss to the 19th-ranked Bishop Lady Badgers in Bishop.
Bishop led the game 12-6 after one quarter, then held advantages of 15-6 and 17-8 in the second quarter on its way to a 17-12 halftime lead.
The Badgers’ lead lingered around five for most of the third quarter, but a late 3-pointer by the Lady Cats made it 22-20 going into the fourth.
Skidmore scored the first two points of the fourth to tie the game for the first time since the first quarter, and had things tied again midway through the period at 26-26.
Bishop outscored the Lady Cats 5-3 over the final four minutes to win it.
“Our team was not intimidated in the slightest,” Lady Cat coach Tim Stowe said. “We came to compete. Our girls know that we have a lot of potential, and have great things in store for us.
“We turned the ball over too much and didn’t shoot very well. I attribute some of that to just being early in the year and still learning each other and the system. Those are all correctable things.”
Brittany Hinojosa went 4 for 10 from the field and scored a team-best 10 points. She also led the team in rebounding with nine.
Mari Gonzales poured in nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four steals.
Jasmine Terry added four points, six boards and three assists, while Daniella Villarreal had four points and five rebounds.
“I believe that if this is the worst we play all year we will be in good shape by the time district rolls around and we will have a good shot at playoffs and a playoff run,” said Stowe. “We just will take it one rep at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time.”
