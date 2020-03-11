VICTORIA – Goliad’s Ava Blevins and Viviana Hernandez both won championships for the Tigerette powerlifting team at the STJ Power Fest hosted by St. Joseph on Feb. 22.
Blevins won the 114-pound championship for the Tigerettes by tallying a 645-pound total, which gave her a 195-pound edge over Yorktown’s Carlie Villarreal.
Blevins squatted 240 pounds, then pressed 145 pounds. In the dead lift, she pulled 260 pounds.
Hernandez won the 148-pound championship with an 835-pound total. She bested St. Joseph’s Madison Barton by 60 pounds to win the title.
Hernandez squatted 340, then pressed 190 pounds. She finished off the championship-winning performance with a 305-pound pull in the dead lift.
The Tigerettes finished sixth as a team with the 14 points that came from the wins by Blevins and Hernandez.
St. Joseph won the team title with 29 points, while Edna was second with 23. Victoria West finished third.
Rayne Williams and India Hamilton both finished sixth in their respective weight classes for the Tigerettes.
Williams was sixth at 181 with a 530-pound total, while Hamilton was sixth at 259 with a 605-pound total.
Davis wins bronze for Pettus
D’Rae Davis won a bronze medal for the Pettus boys powerlifting team at the STJ Power Fest.
He finished third in the 148-pound weight class for the Eagles thanks to a 1,000-pound total.
He squatted 355, pressed 245 and pulled 400 in the dead lift.
Kenedy’s Alex Sanchez won the title at 148 with a 1,115-pound total.
Tyler Adams was seventh for the Eagles at 148. He posted a total of 710 pounds.
Victoria West won the boys team title with 40 points. Kenedy was second and Edna was third.
Pettus finished 13th with three points.