The Coastal Bend College softball team started what is scheduled to be a six-game road trip to end the season by dropping a pair of games in Brenham.
The Cougars dropped both ends of a doubleheader with Blinn on April 28, falling 4-3 in the first game and 10-1 in the second game.
In Game 1, Coastal Bend grabbed the lead in the top of the second inning by plating three runs, two of which came in on a double by Harley Escamilla.
Blinn made it 3-1 in the bottom half of the same inning, then grabbed the lead in the bottom of the sixth by pushing across three.
Escamilla, Alexia Hernandez and Grace Martinez each recorded two hits for the Cougars. Hernandez’s two hits were doubles.
Katelynn Torres, Destiny Escamilla and Yadira Lopez each had one hit.
Carla Arellano took the loss for CBC. She gave up four runs on 10 hits over six innings of work in the circle.
In Game 2, Blinn took the lead in the second inning and rolled to a six-inning victory.
The Bucs scored three times in the second, twice in both the fourth and fifth innings and then three times in the sixth.
Coastal Bend got its lone run in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Hernandez that plated Lauryn Hernandez.
Five different Cougars had one single apiece in the loss.
The loss went to Kassandra Cardenas. She surrendered three hits on three runs in two innings of work.
The two losses dropped Coastal Bend to 9-14 overall and 6-8 in Region XIV play on the year.
