BEEVILLE – The visiting Blinn Buccaneers held the Coastal Bend men’s basketball team to 22 first-half points on their way to a lopsided win Saturday.
The Bucs won the contest 81-52 to give the Cougars their fourth straight loss.
The Cougars fell to 7-14 overall and 1-10 in Region XIV play with the loss.
Kenneth Lee paced the scoring effort for the Cougars with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting. He converted both of his 3-point tries and also went 3-for-3 at the charity stripe.
Emmanuel White finished with 12 points to go with four steals and four rebounds, while Lance-Amir Paul added 11 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Donovan Deal scored nine points to go with six rebounds. Elijah Moleon added seven rebounds and scored three points.
Jacksonville 99, CBC 83
The Jacksonville Jaguars outscored CBC 44-30 in the first half on his way to a double-digit victory over the visiting Cougars.
Paul paced five Cougars in double figures with 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field and a 3-for-4 performance at the line.
He also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Kendrick Christian came off the bench to score 19 points and grab seven rebounds.
Eric Conner scored 14 points to go with five rebounds, while White had 11 points, six boards and four steals.
Deal contributed 10 points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked two shots.