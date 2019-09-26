BRENHAM – Nationally-ranked Blinn swept the Coastal Bend volleyball team Tuesday night on its home court.
The Buccaneers won the opening set of the match 25-10, went up 2-0 thanks to a 25-14 win in the second set and then closed out the victory with a 25-20 win in the third set.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 10-7 on the season.
Ava Johnson finished with 12 kills to lead the Cougars in the loss. She also had 13 digs on the night.
Samantha Santos recorded five kills, 12 assists and two digs for Coastal Bend.
Cameron Del Angel had three kills and two digs, while Kaitlyn Gilmer had two kills.
Alyssa Hutcheson led the defense with 16 digs.
Lee College Invitational
The Cougars went 2-2 at the Lee College Invitational, beating Wharton County and Cedar Valley and falling to Mountain View and Odessa.
Coastal Bend scored a five-set win over Wharton County in its second match on the first day of the tournament, Friday.
The Cougars won the first set 26-24, the third set 25-22 and the fifth set 15-8. Wharton County won the second set 25-16 and the fourth set 25-14.
Johnson had a double-double with 12 kills and 19 digs.
Meadow Rodriguez and Del Angel both had seven kills. Rodriguez also added 12 assists.
Emma Batte recorded five kills, while Santos and Amber Willis both had three kills.
Santos also added 23 assists, 11 digs, a solo block, a block assist and an ace.
Hutcheson had 23 digs and Alyssa Estrada added 15 digs.
The Cougars closed out play at the tournament with a four-set win over Cedar Valley Saturday afternoon.
Coastal Bend won the first set 25-12 before Cedar Valley won the second 25-20. CBC then won the third set 25-11 and the fourth set 25-17.
Johnson led CBC with nine kills. Batte had eight, Jodi Linscomb recorded six, Willis put down five and Santos recorded three.
Santos led the team in assists with 15.
Hutcheson led in both digs and aces with 21 and five, respectively.
Batte posted two solo blocks and four block assists.
Estrada had 15 digs, Johnson had 14, and Santos and Rodriguez both had 12 digs.
In their first game at the tournament on Friday, the Cougars lost in five sets to Mountain View.
Coastal Bend won the first set 25-21, but Mountain View took the next two sets by counts of 25-17 and 25-19. CBC extended the match with a 26-24 win in the fourth set, but Mountain View took the tiebreaking fifth set 15-12.
Del Angel posted nine kills, while Willis had eight kills to go with five aces.
Rodriguez added six kills, 14 assists and 11 digs. Santos had a double-double with 16 assists and 15 digs to go with two aces.
Hutcheson led the defense with 36 digs.
Odessa beat the Cougars in three sets Saturday morning. The Lady Wranglers won the first 25-14, the second 25-14 and the third 25-10.
Del Angel had a team-best nine kills in the loss. Linscomb chipped in six kills, while Johnson had five.
Hutcheson had 18 kills to lead the defense. Estrada and Johnson both had 10 digs.
Santos led in assists with 12.