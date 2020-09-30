KINGSVILLE – For three quarters at Javelina Stadium Friday night, it was nothing but punts and turnovers between the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats and Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions.
All of the scoring happened in the final period and a blocked extra point is what ultimately decided the contest.
Santa Gertrudis scored midway through the final period and successfully added the PAT kick to down the Bobcats, 7-6.
After three scoreless quarters between the two teams, Skidmore-Tynan finally broke the scoreless tie on the first play of the final period.
Kade Florence scored a 1-yard TD run on a keeper around right end for the game’s first points.
However, Florence’s PAT kick was blocked by SGA’s Jacob Espinoza, who came unblocked off the edge and got a hand on the kick.
“Pretty much we missed a blocked,” said Bobcat coach Stephen Silva about the play. “I guess more than anything, it was probably just a mental mistake.”
Santa Gertrudis turned it over on downs on its next possession, but then forced a Bobcat punt to get it back for what would turn into a game-winning drive for the hosts.
On a third down at the Bobcat 17, the Lions struck for a passing TD on a fade route to back corener of the end zone with 5:31 left.
“(Inocente Esquivel) went to get his hands on (the wide receiver) like we coach him to do, and he kind of lunged and lost his footing, kind of slipped and fell behind,” Silva said about the play. “The quarterback put the ball in a good spot for the receiver.
As I tell the kids sometimes, the other team is going to make plays too. ... They made a play and our guy was just a little bit out of position.”
Their PAT kick was good to provide the winning point.
Skidmore’s next drive ended with a turnover on downs after a fourth-down sack, and its final drive of the night ended with an interception with 1:43 left.
Austyn Coronado led the Bobcat offense with 41 rushing yards on seven attempts.
Joe Guerra carried it 12 times for 28 yards, while Michael Menchaca had 24 yards on seven carries.
Florence had 29 yards and the team’s only TD on nine totes. He also threw for 14 yards on 2-of-7 passing.
The loss was Skidmore’s first of the year and dropped the Bobcats to 2-1.
“Yeah, absolutely, (we got better),” Silva said. “... We’re still taking baby steps. There’s still some stuff we’re learning.
“... It’s a building process.”
