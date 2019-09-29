PETTUS – The Bloomington Bobcats scored on a pair of first-half passing touchdowns and twice more on return TDs in the third quarter to beat Pettus Friday night.
The Bobcats scored 28 unanswered points over the second and third quarters en route to besting the Eagles 28-7 at James V. Beauchamp Stadium.
“We finished the game playing hard and nobody quit,” said Eagle coach Michael Enriquez about the main positive he took out of the loss, which dropped the Eagles to 0-4 on the year.
“We played as hard as we could and got after it until the whistle blew to end the game.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Bloomington struck twice in the passing game in the second quarter to take the lead.
The Bobcats opened the scoring with a 25-yard TD on the first play of the second quarter, then went up 13-0 on a 7-yard pass TD with just 1:56 left before halftime.
They extended their lead to 28-0 with a pair of touchdowns in a two-minute span in the third. The first of that pair was a 76-yard punt return touchdown with 9:39 left in the period, while the second was an 88-yard interception return touchdown on a batted ball with 7:31 left.
The interception return was as a result of something Bloomington thrived on all night – pressure up front.
“They manned us up front. They took care of the line of scrimmage on the defensive side,” said Enriquez. “We couldn’t get anything going, even our passing game was in a hurry because they had so much pressure on us.
“… They were just bigger and stronger than we were up front.”
Damian Hernandez prevented the shutout for the Eagles, scoring his team’s lone touchdown with 8:35 left in the fourth quarter on an 86-yard touchdown run off a fake punt.
Hernandez finished as the team’s leading rusher with 140 yards on 10 carries.
Joseph Constante and Lee Garza went a combined 3 for 23 through the air for 25 yards. Constante was 2 for 17 for 29 yards before going out with an injury, which forced Garza into action at the QB position.
Garza caught both of Constante’s completions for 29 yards receiving. He also rushed for 20 yards on three attempts.
“These kids are coming out and they’re still working hard during the week,” said Enriquez. “We talked (Monday) and they believe that we are just one good thing away from being a pretty good little football team, but we just can’t catch that break.
“Once we do, and we put everything together, we’ll be fine.”