Skidmore-Tynan’s boys basketball team made the postseason for the first time since 2016-17 this season, securing the No. 2 seed out of District 29-3A.
The Bobcats’ stay in the postseason this year, as it was in 2017, was short.
Bishop, the No. 3 seed out of District 30, overpowered the Bobcats in a bi-district showdown at Corpus Christi King High School Feb. 19.
Bishop pulled away from the Bobcats in the third quarter en route to winning 73-43 to advance to the second round of the postseason.
The Badgers held a 10-point lead at halftime before rattling off 21 points in the third quarter to all but put the game out of reach.
“I think Bishop did a great job executing defensively and getting us out of our rhythm offensively,” said Bobcat coach Travis Walker. “Some bad shot selection mixed with turnovers and a lack of execution on the defensive end for us led to a couple runs for them.”
Bishop led 16-10 after one period and 34-24 at halftime, and that lead ballooned to 55-32 going to the fourth.
The Badgers also outscored Skidmore-Tynan 18-11 in the final period.
Skidmore-Tynan was plagued by struggles from long range, going just 4 for 23 (17.4 percent) for the night.
They were also plagued by turnovers.
“Huge, especially points off turnovers,” Walker said about the impact of the turnovers. “One of our objectives in order to win was to limit their easy ones and part of that is taking care of the ball.
“We just didn’t have it all clicking tonight and Bishop made us pay when we were sloppy with the ball.”
Seniors Clayton Scotten and Kade Florence combined for more than half of the Bobcats’ points with Scotten pouring in a team-best 14 points and Florence tallying 13 points.
Michael Menchaca scored seven points for the Bobcats, while Jacob Torres added six points.
Jerrin Koenig scored two and Denham Cheek had the team’s other point.
The Bobcats finished the year 19-6, their best campaign since the district championship-winning 2012-13 squad won more than 20 games and went to the third round of the postseason.
“I am incredibly proud of the development and growth of our team and program over the last few months,” Walker said. “Replacing five seniors and three starters from last year’s team was a tall task, but these guys worked their tails off to grow their game and basketball IQ since last February.
“Unfortunately we didn’t finish the season the way we would have liked, but these guys accomplished so much and have a lot to be proud of.”
Walker called ending the playoff drought “rewarding.”
“It’s an incredibly rewarding feeling not only for myself, but for our kids and program,” he said. “Losing in that play-in game last year versus Odem really drove these seniors and our younger guys to prove that we deserved to be in the playoffs.
“This group of young men, coaches, school, and community deserved this success and I am just so thankful to have gotten to be a part of it. We look forward to getting back in the gym with our returners in few weeks and start preparing for more playoff runs in the future.”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•