SKIDMORE – The Skidmore-Tynan eighth-grade football team improved to 2-0 on the season Thursday with a rout of visiting Kaufer.
The Bobcats – who won their opener 20-0 over Kenedy back on Sept. 12 – ran off 22 points in the opening half on their way to a shutout win over the Seahawks, 36-0.
In the first quarter, Michael Martinez scored on a 65-yard jaunt to start the scoring for Skidmore.
Tony Longoria scored on a 10-yard run in the second, and Walker Widner hauled in a 15-yard pass from Steven Garza to help the Bobcats push their lead to 22-0 at halftime.
Longoria added a 50-yard scoring jaunt in the third quarter to make it 30-0.
Ayden Coronado finished off the scoring with a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Bobcats.
Martinez and Dallan Cheek both recorded two-point conversion runs, while Widner caught a pass from Garza for a two-point conversion as well.
The seventh-grade Bobcats dropped their opener earlier that evening with a 34-6 loss to visiting Mathis at Bobcat Stadium.
Mathis scored 22 first-quarter points to put the game out of reach early. The Buccaneers added 12 points in the third quarter.
Mason Nelson scored Skidmore-Tynan’s lone touchdown of the night with a 12-yard catch from quarterback Noah West in the second quarter.