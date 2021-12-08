The Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team earned its first win of the season Nov. 19 with a 44-29 victory over Nordheim on the road.
The Bobcats built a seven-point advantage in the first quarter and outscored the Pirates 29-14 in the second half to get the season-opening victory in Kent Benedict’s debut as the program’s head coach.
Nordheim bettered the visitors 10-4 in the second quarter to draw within a point, 16-15, at halftime.
The Bobcats outscored Nordheim 16-6 in the third quarter to take control, though.
Skidmore finished things off by besting Nordheim 13-8 in the fourth.
Freshman guard Andrew Silva led Skidmore in scoring with 13 points on 6 of 14 shooting on the night. He also had nine rebounds to go with three steals and two assists.
Michael Menchaca poured in 12 points to go with five steals, four rebounds and two assists.
Eli Zepeda led the team on the glass with 11 rebounds. He scored seven points, recorded three steals and dished out three assists as well.
Reymundo Ramirez and Israel Garcia both chipped in five points.
Jerrin Koenig added five rebounds.
Banquete 48, S-T 43
Skidmore led four times in the opening half, but Banquete took control midway through the second quarter and never relinquished the lead on its way to a five-point victory over the Bobcats.
Banquete led 11-10 after one, but Skidmore grabbed the lead early in the second and led by as many three before the Bulldogs finished the half on a 16-4 run.
Skidmore won the third 10-8 and Banquete took the fourth 14-13.
Silva poured in a game-high 21 points for Skidmore. He also had seven steals and three rebounds.
Zepeda scored six points and pulled down six rebounds.
Koenig, Denham Cheek and Bennett Martinez all had four points.
Koenig pulled down five rebounds.
