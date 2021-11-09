Skidmore-Tynan will go into the final week of the 2021 regular season with its playoff hopes alive.
The Bobcats moved into a tie for fourth in the district standings with a 36-21 victory over Santa Rosa.
The win pushed the Bobcats to 2-3 in District 16-3A Division II play.
They are now tied for fourth with Banquete and sit one game back of Taft in the standings.
The Bobcats face Taft Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams, and must win the contest to secure a playoff spot for the second straight season.
The best-case scenario for the Bobcats would see them go into the postseason as the No. 3 seed out of the district, which would require a victory and a loss by Banquete to winless Monte Alto.
If Banquete beats Monte Alto, the Bobcats must win by at least 11 points over the Greyhounds to force a three-way tie for third. In that scenario, Banquete would clinch the No. 3 seed and Skidmore-Tynan would take the fourth seed.
A Bobcat win by 10 points or fewer or a loss would eliminate them from playoff contention.
Kickoff for the Bobcats’ showdown with Taft is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
Getting to the finale with their playoff hopes intact required a win over Santa Rosa, which the Bobcats got thanks to a ground attack that averaged 5.3 yards per carry.
Michael Menchaca led that attack, rushing for 82 yards on 11 carries, including one that sealed the victory midway through the fourth quarter.
With the Bobcats sitting on an eight-point lead, Menchaca found pay dirt on a 14-yard run that stretched the Skidmore lead back to two scores.
The Bobcat defense held Santa Rosa to a pair of four-and-outs on its next two possessions to finish off the victory.
Skidmore led from the outset, scoring with 5:38 left in the first quarter on a Sonny Mann to Dallan Cheek 26-yard aerial touchdown.
On the second play of the second quarter, Joe Guerra scored the first of his two touchdowns with a 5-yard run that made it 15-0.
He got his second a minute and a half later, this time on a 1-yard plunge that made it 22-7.
His two TDs were sandwiched around a 67-yard rush TD by the Warriors on the first play after Guerra’s first TD.
Santa Rosa made it 22-13 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half on a 2-yard run, but Marcus Gabriel finished off Skidmore’s ensuing drive with a 3-yard TD run to make it 29-13 at halftime.
Santa Rosa again cut its deficit to eight just 17 seconds into the fourth quarter with a 15-yard rushing TD, but Menchaca finished off the next Skidmore drive with his TD to seal it.
Guerra finished the night with 72 yards on 10 carries, while Gabriel was the workhorse of the offense with 21 carries for 71 yards.
Mann finished the night 2 for 5 for 26 yards.
Andrew Silva, Wyatt Widner, Jaxton Alvarado and R.J. Hinojosa all tied for the team lead in tackles with five apiece.
Gabriel, Walker Widner and Hinojosa all had two tackles for loss.
Silva and Inocente Esquivel both had interceptions for Skidmore in the victory.
The Bobcats improved to 5-3 overall with the win.
