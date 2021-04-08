Skidmore-Tynan’s Bobcat baseball team couldn’t overcome a five-run first from George West in District 29-3A play March 19.
The Horns used that five-run first and then a four-run third to beat the Bobcats 11-1 in five innings in George West.
Skidmore-Tynan scored its lone run of the game in the top of the fourth when Denham Cheek hit an RBI double to plate Marcus Gabriel, making it 9-1.
George West got that run back in the bottom of the fourth then won in walk-off fashion in the fifth with an RBI double.
Cheek’s double was one just two hits for the Bobcats. Gabriel had the other when he led off the fourth with a single before scoring 11 pitches later.
The loss went to Sonny Mann. He gave up nine runs on four hits, struck out three and walked six in 2 2/3 innings.
Mathis 12, S-T 0
The Mathis Pirates held Skidmore-Tynan to just one hit in beating the Bobcats in five innings in Skidmore March 23.
Mathis scored three times in the first, then added seven in the third and two more in the fourth.
Skidmore-Tynan’s lone hit was a one-out single by Joe Guerra in the first.
Denham Cheek took the loss, giving up six runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings.
