SKIDMORE – It was homecoming week in Skidmore, America, last week.
That usually is a cause for celebration and joyous smiles.
It wasn’t for the Bobcat football team, however.
The Bobcats’ contest with Lyford got off to a disastrous start and ended with a thud in a 51-9 loss to the visiting Bulldogs at Bobcat Stadium.
Lyford returned the game’s opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and then scored on their third offensive play of the game to build a two-touchdown lead in the game’s first two minutes.
“I think we were OK with the two big plays, but they weren’t defeated necessarily,” said Bobcat coach Stephen Silva about whether Lyford’s quick start shook his team.
“We just have some young guys and they’re still trying to learn.”
He did admit that the early deficit made it rough for his team.
“When you get down by two touchdowns to anybody, much less a good team, it’s going to be hard to come back,” he said.
Lyford scored again later in the first period to build an 18-0 lead.
After that, Kade Florence scored all of his team’s points for the game.
First, he returned an interception 100 yards for a defensive PAT following Lyford’s third touchdown to make it 18-2.
On the ensuing Bobcat possession, he slid past the Bulldog defense along the sideline on his way to a 60-yard rushing TD.
He then added the PAT kick that halved Lyford’s lead, 18-9.
Over the final three periods, though, Lyford scored 33 unanswered points, including 13 each in the second and third quarters.
For the night, Lyford scored four times on the ground and three times via the pass to go with the kick return.
The Bulldogs finished with 550 total yards – 277 on the ground and 273 through the air.
The loss was Skidmore’s fourth straight and dropped the team to 2-4 on the year.
“(The record) doesn’t matter at all really. That’s something that’s on paper under my record,” Silva said about the message he delivered to his team at film session the day after the loss.
“But, going forward, we get to start fresh. We get a week off and hopefully we get to heal up a little bit. When we get back to it against Taft, we’re 0-0.”
He said the team must take the “forget about it and move one” mentality is the one his team has to take.
“With the way these last two games have gone, to me, that’s something that you kind of want to forget,” he said. “Yes, there’s lessons to learn from that, but we don’t want to linger on the way those two games went.”
“Really and truly, the only thing that matters is these next three games.”
The Bobcats are off this week, but return to the field next week for their first district contest of the year.
They will travel to Taft to face the Greyhounds in a north zone contest on Thursday, Oct. 22. Kickoff for that game is set for 7:05 p.m.
