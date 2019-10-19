DILLEY – The early part of Friday’s District 15-3A Division II showdown between Dilley and Skidmore-Tynan favored the host Wolves.
That didn’t last long, though.
Skidmore-Tynan, after falling behind early, ripped off 21 unanswered points on its way to a 48-18 rout of the Wolves in the district opener for both teams at Gosch Field.
“The first district game to me is always important. You always want to start off district with a win to be 1-0,” said Bobcat coach John Livas. “As we told the kids, coming into that first district game, everybody is 0-0, whatever you did in the preseason really doesn’t matter at that point.
“... Getting that first win, it just kind of takes the pressure off of you.”
The Bobcats (4-2) used their signature slot-T ground attack to run away from the Wolves.
The visitors racked up 397 rushing yards and averaged 9.9 yards per carry on the night.
“It’s been what we’ve been doing for the last four games,” said Livas about the offensive performance. “It’s about being healthy again and having our line back. They’ve done a great job of just working together and I think our backs have been running really well the last few weeks.
“... I think they’re running with a lot of confidence right now.”
Logen Schanen led that ground attack with 170 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
“He’s just been running the ball well,” said Livas of Schanen.
“All of our backs have been. I think they complement each other.”
Klayton Alvarado rushed for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just five carries.
Felix Menchaca chewed up 53 yards and scored once during his seven-carry performance.
Each one of them had a touchdown during their team’s run of 21 unanswered points in the first half.
Alvarado rumbled 54 yards to pay dirt to start the run. Schanen added a 5-yard TD run on the next Bobcat possession. Menchaca capped the run of points with a 25-yard TD jaunt, which was the first score of the second quarter.
The trio of scores turned the team’s 12-7 deficit into a 28-12 advantage.
“I knew that Dilley was going to come out and play because they knew how important this game was,” Livas said about falling behind early before rallying. “... After we started moving the ball, I felt pretty good about everything we were doing.”
Dilley (0-6) broke the stretch with a 1-yard TD run later in the second quarter.
The Bobcats finished the game with 20 unanswered points in the second half.
Alvarado had a 59-yard TD run to start that stretch. Kade Florence threw a 5-yard TD pass to Edward Soto for the next score, then Tyler Deleon finished the scoring with a 3-yard TD run.
Livas liked the rushing stats his team put up, but it was another stat that his team posted that he loved: zero turnovers.
“That was big. We have the goal chart and that was one of the things that we looked at,” the coach said. “We finally met that goal this week; we had zero turnovers.
“We’ve had turnovers since Week 1 and this is the first week where we had zero turnovers.”
The win was Skidmore’s fourth straight after its 0-2 start and moved the team atop the district standings with Poth and Natalia, which both won their district openers Friday.