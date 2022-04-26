The Skidmore-Tynan Bobcat baseball team completed a season sweep of George West April 11 with a 5-3 triumph in George West.
Skidmore grabbed the lead in the first inning with a pair of runs and never trailed in getting the win.
Denham Cheek gave the Bobcats the lead when he scored on an error with one out in the first. His twin brother, Dallan Cheek, drove home the team’s second run of the inning with an RBI double to left that scored Jaxton Alvarado.
Skidmore made it 5-0 in the third. Keegan Westmoreland drove home the first run of the inning, followed by an RBI fielder’s choice that plated Dallan Cheek. Westmoreland then scored the third run on a wild pitch.
George West got one back in the third to make it 5-1, and pushed across two in the seventh, but Denham Cheek struck out Kevin Barder for the final out to clinch the win.
Cheek got credit for the victory in relief. He worked the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five after coming on for starter Sonny Mann.
Dallan Cheek led the Bobcat offense, going 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Denham Cheek, Alvarado and Joe Guerra each went 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Chase Schanen was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles.
Taft 8, S-T 2
Taft broke a 1-1 tie with four fourth-inning runs on its way to a win over the Bobcats April 8.
The Hounds added three more in the fifth before Skidmore scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the seventh.
Skidmore got its first run in the bottom of the second thanks to an error.
Then, in the seventh, Alvarado hit an RBI single to play Paul Looney.
Alvarado, Dallan Cheek and Westmoreland each hit singles to account for Skidmore’s three hits.
Dallan Cheek took the loss. He gave up five runs on seven hits and struck out seven over 3 2/3 innings of work.
Bobcats take two of three in Saturday tripleheader
The Bobcats beat Premont and Kaufer, but fell to Freer, during a tripleheader April 9.
First, the Bobcats fell to Freer 5-4 in walk-off fashion in four innings after taking a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth.
Marcus Gabriel went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run for Bobcats. Robert Hensch drove in two runs despite not recording a hit. Chase Schanen went 1 for 1 with two runs.
Gabriel took the loss. He gave up three unearned runs in 1 2/3 innings of relief work for starter Reymundo Ramirez.
The Bobcats bounced back with an 11-6 win over Premont.
Gabriel again led the Bobcats at the plate, going 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Hensch was 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Ramirez went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and two runs.
Eli Zepeda and Dallan Cheek both had RBIs as well.
Walker Widner and Hensch combined on a one-hitter with both pitching two innings. Hensch was credited with the victory.
The Bobcats then beat Kaufer 14-6.
Denham Cheek went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs, while Schanen was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run. Zepeda drove in two and scored once.
Ramirez went 2 for 2 with an RBI and scored twice. Dallan Cheek and Gabriel each drove in a run as well.
Schanen got the win in relief. He didn’t allow a run and only gave up one hit in his only inning of work.
