BENAVIDES – The Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats got off the schneid Friday night with a shutout win on the road.
Skidmore steamrolled Benavides, scoring 33 first-half points en route to a 41-0 win over the Eagles.
“I think they were motivated,” said Bobcat coach John Livas about his team’s desire to finally get their first win after back-to-back losses to open the year.
“They were ready. They hadn’t tasted victory in the first couple of weeks. It was just a carry over from the John Paul game.
“They really believed and were ready to get their first win of 2019.”
Skidmore (1-2) scored three times in the opening quarter to quickly snuff out the thoughts of an upset by the host Eagles.
On Skidmore’s first possession, quarterback Carson Polasek, who was starting in the place of injured starter Kade Florence, scampered 16 yards to cap a seven-play scoring drive.
Then, 50 seconds later, Polasek threw his first career TD on his first career varsity pass, hitting Edward Soto for a 53-yard score on the first play after an Eagle fumble.
“I was real proud of him,” Livas said of Polasek. “... He stepped in for Kade Florence and I thought he just did a great job.”
Tyler Deleon scored Skidmore’s third touchdown of the night, racing 19 yards to pay dirt to make it 21-0 with 1:29 left in the opening period.
“I think that initial drive, we went down and scored and you could just kind of tell that the kids had confidence,” Livas said.
“After that John Paul game, even though we lost, I think we left that game with confidence, especially offensively.”
By night’s end, the Bobcats (1-2) had racked up 423 total yards, including 370 on the ground, where they averaged 9.5 yards per carry on their 39 attempts.
In the second quarter, Logen Schanen scored on TD runs of 59 and 25 yards as Skidmore built a 33-0 lead.
Both of those TD runs came on the second play after an Eagle turnover – the first following an interception by Soto and the second after a Benavides fumble.
Felix Menchaca scored on a 13-yard carry for the only score of the second half, when the contest featured a running clock, which was agreed upon by both coaches at halftime.
Schanen finished the game as the team’s leading rusher, racking up 124 yards on his seven carries.
Menchaca also went for more than a hundred on the ground, churning out 116 yards on 11 attempts.
The Bobcat defense limited Benavides to 90 total yards – 44 on the ground and 46 through the air.
It marked the second straight year that the Bobcats pitched a shutout against the Eagles.
Skidmore won the 2018 affair by a 56-0 score.
“It always feels good when you pitch a shutout,” Livas said.
“We’ve got a long ways to go, but I like what I see,” the coach continued.
“We have yet to see our full potential because of the injuries. It’s kind of hard to gauge where we’re at. Honestly, as a head coach, I think we’re a pretty good team. We’re just missing some pieces right now.”
The win, Livas said, was important to keep his team’s momentum going forward.
“This just builds momentum,” he said. “It will carry us into Riviera, carry us into homecoming week against Runge.
“... We feel pretty confident that the next few weeks can be good for Bobcat football.”