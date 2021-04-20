Skidmore-Tynan pushed across four runs in the sixth inning to try to jump-start a rally but came up short against the Orange Grove Bulldogs April 6.
Orange Grove downed the Bobcats 8-5 at Bobcat Field in District 29-3A baseball action.
The Dogs scored three times in the opening inning and never trailed.
They got runs on an RBI single, an error and a sacrifice fly in the first to go in front 3-0. Then, in the second, they got an RBI double to make it 4-0.
Skidmore cut the OG lead to 4-1 in the third when Dallan Cheek hit a sacrifice fly to plate Keegan Westmoreland.
Orange Grove extended its lead in the fifth with four more runs.
Skidmore (2-13, 0-8 district) got those four back in the bottom of the sixth off a string of four straight hits. Joe Guerra started that string with Sonny Mann then hitting an RBI single, Denham Cheek knocking an RBI double and then Marcus Gabriel recording a two-run single.
The next three batters went down on strikeouts for Skidmore, though.
In the bottom of the seventh, after a leadoff walk, three straight Bobcats went down on strikeouts.
Guerra finished the game 2 for 4 with a run scored. Gabrield was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Mann and Denham Cheek each had one hit, one run and one RBI.
Dallan Cheek finished with an RBI and a run scored despite not recording a hit.
Denham Cheek took the loss. He gave up four runs on five hits, struck out five and walked three in three innings.
Aransas Pass 8, S-T 4
Skidmore took the lead in the top of the first inning, but Aransas Pass came up with three in the bottom half and then four more runs in the second on its way to a win April 1.
Skidmore’s first run came on an RBI doubly by Guerra.
The Bobcats’ other three runs came in the sixth. The first of those three came via a passed ball, then the next two came on a two-run single by Guerra.
Guerra finished the game 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Denham Cheek was 2 for 4 with a double and a single.
Dallan Cheek had the team’s other hit, a single.
Four different players scored at least one run for the Bobcats.
The loss went to Dallan Cheek. He gave up eight runs on eight hits, struck out and walked three in four innings.
