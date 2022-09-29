The Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats fell 40-35 to the Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions in a non-district game on Sept. 16 in Skidmore.
Marcus Gabriel had 179 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Bobcats, who saw their season record fall to 1-3.
Santa Gertrudis improved to 3-1.
S-T’s Sonny Mann completed 10 of 18 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Bennett Martinez had two catches for 63 yards abd a touchdown, and Wyatt Widner caught a 29-yard TD pass.
Gabriel also led the Bobcats defensively with 16 tackles, including 11 solo stops. Jesse Urdiales had one interception.
Kolton Lopez was in on eight tackles and Martinez and Dallan Cheek each had seven.
Skidmore-Tynan will return to action on Sept. 16 when it travels to Three Rivers for a 7:30 p.m. district matchup against the Bulldogs.