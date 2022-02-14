Both George West and Mathis avenged earlier losses to Skidmore-Tynan in District 29-3A boys basketball play recently.
George West earned a season split with the Bobcats by winning 51-45 in George West Jan. 28, while Mathis earned its split with the Bobcats by winning 43-24 in Skidmore Feb. 1.
The two losses dropped the Bobcats to 5-5 overall in district play.
They have won four games on the court and picked up the fifth thanks to a forfeit. Goliad was forced to vacate its Jan. 14 win over the Bobcats when one of its players was deemed ineligible.
With four games remaining in district play, the Bobcats occupy the No. 4 spot in the 29-3A standings.
They were slated to face Odem on Feb. 4 and Goliad Feb. 8 before dates with Aransas Pass on Feb. 11 and Orange Grove on Feb. 15.
George West used a 16-point fourth quarter to pick up the win over the Bobcats.
The Horns led 12-3 in the first before Skidmore trimmed that down to 12-8 by the end of the quarter. The Bobcats then carried a 24-22 lead into halftime.
George West tied it after three quarters, outscoring S-T 13-11 in the third to make it 35-all.
George West won the fourth 16-10.
Andrew Silva finished as Skidmore’s leading scorer with 14 points to go with six boards, four steals and three assists.
Bennett Martinez had 13 points, six steals, five rebounds and two assists.
Walker Widner added eight points and six rebounds. Jerrin Koenig chipped in five points and nine boards.
Four days later, Mathis held Skidmore to six or fewer in three of the four quarters to pick up a win at the DuBose Special Events Center.
The Pirates led 14-6 after one and 21-9 at halftime. Skidmore won the third quarter 13-7, but the Pirates finished the game by outscoring the hosts 15-2 in the fourth.
Joe Guerra paced the Bobcats with eight points.
Silva and Widner both had five points. Widner added four boards, while Silva added three steals and three boards.
Koenig led the team in rebounding with six to go with three points.
