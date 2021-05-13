Aransas Pass limited Skidmore-Tynan to just one run and two hits to beat the Bobcats in District 29-3A baseball action April 27.
The Panthers twice scored at least four in an inning en route to a 12-1 five-inning victory over the Bobcats.
Aransas Pass took a 6-0 lead in the top of the third, then extended that to an 8-1 advantage in the fourth. In the fifth, the Panthers came up with four more runs.
Skidmore got its lone run of the game when Dallan Cheek hit an RBI single to plate Sonny Mann with two outs in the third.
The Bobcats’ only other hit was a single by Denham Cheek in the bottom of the fourth.
Joe Guerra was hit with the loss on the mound. He gave up six runs on three hits, struck out one and walked four in two innings of work.
Skidmore-Tynan finished the season 3-16 overall and 1-13 in district play.
Goliad 14, S-T 5
The Tigers scored four times in the first inning and never trailed in beating Skidmore-Tynan April 23.
The Bobcats came up with four runs in the bottom of the third to make it 5-4, but Goliad scored eight times over the next two innings to put the game out of reach.
Joe Guerra was responsible for all four of the Bobcats’ runs in the third when he hit a grand slam to left on a 1-1 count with two outs.
Robert Hensch, Dallan Cheek and Michael Menchaca scored on dinger.
Skidmore’s other run came in the bottom of the seventh when Eli Zepeda hit an RBI single into right to plate Denham Cheek.
The loss went to Keegan Westmoreland, who surrendered five runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked three in three innings.
