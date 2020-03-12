ODEM – Ryan Garcia and Samuel Gutierrez each won silver medals to lead the Skidmore-Tynan boys track and field team at the David Soto Relays on Feb. 22.
Garcia finished second in the 3,200-meter run for the Bobcats, clocking a time of 11 minutes, 16 seconds.
Gutierrez was second in the 400, clocking a time of 56.73 seconds to win the silver.
Garcia also delivered a fourth-place performance for the Bobcats in the 1,600, clocking 5:09.87.
Tyler DeLeon finished fifth in the 100 for Skidmore, while Chris Olivarez was sixth in the 400.
In the junior varsity division, Joe Eric Rivas was the top finisher for the Bobcats, winning a gold medal in the 3,200.
Conrad Padron-Garcia finished third in the shot put and fourth in the discus. Isaik Colunga took fourth for the Bobcats in the 400.
Hernandez wins pair of golds for Lady Cats
Katryna Hernandez claimed championships in both the shot put and discus at the David Soto Relays.
She won the shot put title with a throw of 38-11 1/2 and claimed the discus title with a throw of 105-6.
The 4x200 relay team of Jada Alvarado, Serena Holl, Yaneli Aguilar and Alyson Bennett finished second with a time of 1:59.98.
Eddika Hernandez won two bronze medals at the event, finishing third in the 1,600 in 6:17.65 and in the 3,200 in 13:50.
Natalia Garcia was fifth in the 800, while Bennett was fifth in the triple jump. The 4x400 relay team also finished fifth. Holl finished sixth in the 100.
As a team, the Lady Cats finished sixth with 57 points.
The Lady Cats junior varsity team also finished sixth in the JV division.
Madison Chapa provided the top finish for Skidmore, winning the shot put with a throw of 28-0 1/2.
Beliana Tamez finished third in the 800 and fourth in the 400. Sierra Galindo was fourth in the 800, and Kayla Martinez was fourth in the 200. Galindo also finished sixth in the 1,600.