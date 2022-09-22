Marcus Gabriel rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats to a 48-36 non-district victory over the Ben Bolt Badgers on Sept. 2 in Ben Bolt.
Gabriel scored on runs of 9, 20, 5 and 13 yards as the Bobcats improved their record to 1-1.
Skidmore-Tynan quarterback Bennett Martinez also had a big game. Martinez passed for three touchdowns to three different receivers.
Denham Cheek caught a 5-yard TD pass from Martinez, Sonny Mann hauled in a 7-yard scoring reception, and Jaxon Alvarado had a 3-yard TD catch.
Dallan Cheek caught three passes for 62 yards, and Denham Cheek had three receptions for 23 yards.
The Bobcats will return to action on Sept. 9 when they host the Aransas Pass Panthers at 7:30 p.m.