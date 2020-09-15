KENEDY – The Skidmore-Tynan Bobcat football team gave its first year head coach the first victory of his career in the team’s season opener last week on the road.
The Bobcats held off Kenedy 20-18 at Lion Stadium to give Stephen Silva his first victory as a head coach.
“It was good. ... I was a little bit anxious about the whole thing,” Silva said about getting his first victory. “It was nice to come out and have the kids pull it out.
“It was a big sigh of relief getting that first one over with.”
Silva had to sweat it out, though.
Kenedy scored late in the final period to draw within two points, but the Bobcats came up with a stop on the two-point conversion try to keep the lead.
“It’s a little bit of a trick play. We lined up to it earlier in the week and the kids lined up well,” Silva said about the two-point try. “... Sonny (Mann) made a good play staying with his receiver, and they overthrew the ball because Sonny was in a good position.
“It turned out to be a big play for us.”
When the Bobcats got the ball back, their slot-T offense salted away the clock to seal the win.
“It was a good exhibition of some ball control,” Silva said of his team’s 11-play drive that ultimately saw Kade Florence take a knee on the game’s final play.
“We actually did well of overcoming some penalties. ... The offense did a great job of executing.”
Skidmore never trailed in the contest.
Austyn Coronado put the Bobcats in front 7-0 with a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter, then Joe Guerra followed with a 1-yard plunge of his own in the second quarter.
Kenedy closed within 13-12, but, in the fourth quarter, Florence hit Keegan Westmoreland for a 19-yard TD pass to make it 20-12.
Kenedy scored on its next possession on a 5-yard run, but Mann’s coverage forced the overthrow on the PAT try that would have tied the game.
Coronado finished as Skidmore’s leading rusher with 161 yards on 13 carries.
Michael Menchaca racked up 76 yards on 11 carries. He led the defense with nine tackles.
The touchdown toss to Westmoreland was Florence’s only completion of the night.
The Bobcats are back in action Friday night when they host Robstown. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.