SKIDMORE – If your team is not going to the playoffs, there’s no better way to close out the season then with a victory over a team that badly wants to beat you.
That’s how the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcat football team went out last week.
The Bobcats routed Natalia in their season finale Friday night at Bobcat Stadium to finish the 2019 season with a win and a 5-5 record.
“It means so much for all the seniors and for the lowerclassmen,” said Bobcat senior Logen Schanen about finishing the season with a victory. “It’s a great feeling to come off with a win after all the hard work we’ve put in.”
The Bobcats, despite the win, missed out on a third straight playoff berth after finishing fifth in the district standings.
They had a chance to secure a spot with a win and a Nixon-Smiley loss, but the Mustangs defeated Dilley 29-14 to secure the No. 4 seed out of District 15-3A Division II.
“It definitely is mixed emotions,” said Bobcat coach John Livas after the game. “Obviously the ultimate goal is to make playoffs. We felt like we were one of the top four teams in our district. We just fell short of our goal.
“But, it’s just like I told the kids, eventually we would have lost and it would have been great to get in the playoffs, maybe get lucky and get into the second round, but eventually our run would have ended and we would have lost and that would have been the last memory.
“To play here at Bobcat Stadium and finish the way we did, you can’t get it any better. To me, this was the playoff game.”
The Bobcats racked up 411 total yards, all on the ground, in the dominating win over the Mustangs.
They led 8-0 after one on the strength of an 8-yard Schanen TD run, then all but put the game out of reach in the second quarter.
Skidmore scored 30 points in that quarter on their way to a 38-6 halftime advantage.
Schanen, Klay Alvarado and Felix Menchaca had touchdown runs of 13, 5 and 21 yards to push Skidmore’s lead to 28-0 before Natalia finally got on the scoreboard with a 1-yard TD run with just over a minute left in the half.
On the first play of the ensuing Bobcat drive, Alvarado rumbled 73 yards for another Bobcat touchdown to make it 35-6.
Skidmore forced Natalia to punt on the next drive with Conner Favre blocking that punt to give the Bobcats a chance to tack on a 39-yard field goal by Kade Florence with five seconds left before halftime.
“We were just pounding the ball and running that slot-T,” Schanen said about the team’s offensive success. “They couldn’t stop it, just like the past two years.”
Livas gave all the credit to the players.
“I think everything worked really well. It was just execution,” he said. “It had nothing to do with me. These guys just executed the plays.
“Everything I called worked because these guys blocked up front and our senior running backs just ran hard, all night.”
In the second half, the teams traded touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters.
Menchaca had an 8-yard touchdown run for the Bobcats in the third quarter, while Schanen had a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Four Bobcats rushed for at least 69 yards in the win, including Alvarado, who led the team with 128 yards on eight carries.
Menchaca had 92 yards on 14 carries, Schanen racked up 86 yards on 15 totes and Florence carried it five times for 69 yards.
While the Bobcat offense was busy racking up yards with its signature offense, the defense was busy holding Natalia – which had leading rusher and passer Wyatt Woodson back from injury earlier in the week – to 250 yards on a total of 55 plays.
“It was just great coaching there,” said Alvarado, who had seven tackles, including three for loss and two sacks. “I can’t thank coach (Stephen) Silva enough, making great calls and putting us in the right positions at the right times.”
It was the final game ever for Skidmore’s 12 seniors.
“I’ve had them for six years. This was my first sixth-grade pre-athletics group. They’ve been special because they’ve been with me,” said Livas about the senior group. “It was very emotional before the game and really all week it’s been kind of emotional.
“It’s like a father and knowing that your kids are going to be gone. I’m definitely going to miss them.
“They are just a great group of kids. They represent what Bobcat football is all about.”