CORPUS CHRISTI – The 2019 District 29-3A cross country championship trophies both now call Skidmore home.
The Skidmore-Tynan boys and girls cross country teams both won their respective championships at the district meet last week at West Guth Park.
The Bobcats topped the field with 29 points, while the Lady Cats topped the field with 24 points.
Ryan Garcia won the boys individual championship to lead the Bobcats to the team crown.
Garcia clocked a time of 16 minutes, 57 seconds on the 3.1-mile course to win the title by 24 seconds over Mathis’ Jose Velas.
Alex Aguilar Jr. won the individual bronze medal for Skidmore, clocking 17:35 to finish third overall.
Chris Olivarez and Jerrin Koenig also recorded top-10 finishes for Skidmore with Olivarez clocking 17:39 to finish sixth and Koenig clocking 17:45 to take seventh.
Alton Hensch rounded out the scoring for the Bobcats with his 12th-place finish in a time of 18:00.
Samuel Gutierrez finished 13th for the Bobcats in 18:15, while Justin Bronaugh was 24th in 19:46.
Mathis finished second in the boys standings with 45 points. George West was third with 90.
Skidmore dominated the girls division, winning the team title by 28 points over runner-up Goliad, which posted a team total of 52 points.
Odem was third in the girls standings with 82 points.
Skidmore runners occupied the second-, third- and fourth-place spots in running away with the championship.
Yaneli Aguilar was the individual runner-up in the race, clocking 13:07 on the 2-mile course.
Natalie Garcia won the individual bronze medal with a time of 13:48.
Katryna Hernandez finished fourth for the Lady Cats, clocking 14:02.
Eddika Hernandez posted a sixth-place finish, clocking a time of 14:15.
Jasmine Terry finished off the scoring for Skidmore with her ninth-place finish in 14:22.
Kaedyn Schmidt finished 12th for Skidmore in 14:40, while Samantha Gutierrez was 13th in a time of 14:41.
Goliad’s Ellie Albrecht, the two-time defending state bronze medalist, won the individual championship with a time of 12:30.
The Bobcat and Lady Cat varsity teams both advanced to the Region IV meet, which will be held Monday on the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The 3A girls race is 10:10 a.m., while the 3A boys race is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Junior varsity
The Skidmore-Tynan junior varsity girls also won the district title.
Kiersten Magana won the individual championship to lead the Lady Cats to the team title.
Juliana Briseno was fourth for Skidmore, while Britnie Briseno finished sixth. Skylette Cisneros was seventh and Alicia Garcia finished 12th.
Joe Eric Rivas won the individual championship for Skidmore in the junior varsity boys race.
Israel Garcia finished fourth for the Bobcats, while Felix Rodriguez placed seventh.