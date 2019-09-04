KENEDY – The Skidmore-Tynan boys and girls cross country teams swept the team championships at the Kenedy Lions Invitational last weekend.
“It’s my fifth season here in Skidmore-Tynan, and the teams have never won a regular meet,” said S-T coach Linda Luna. “To do this early on and have both varsity teams earn team championships at the same meet is very special to this program.
“The runners are seeing and believing that sacrificing most of their summer to run is paying off, and it will continue to pay off as the season progresses.”
The Bobcats bested Stockdale and Poth for the boys title, while the Lady Cats beat out St. Joseph and Karnes City for the girls title.
Ryan Garcia recorded the best finish for Skidmore-Tynan, claiming the silver medal as the runner-up in the boys 3.1-mile race.
The senior clocked a time of 17 minutes, 21 seconds to finish second in the field of 58 runners.
Alex Aguilar Jr. finished sixth for the Bobcats in 17:46, while Samuel Gutierrez was 16th in 18:19. Chris Olivarez posted a 19th-place finish in 18:39 and Justin Bronaugh rounded out the list of scorers for the Bobcats with a 32nd-place finish in 20:11.
Jerrin Koenig was 35th in 20:38, Israel Garcia was 45th in 22:00 and Felix Rodriguez was 53rd in 25:25.
On the girls side, Natalie Garcia and Yaneli Aguilar finished nearly neck-and-neck in fifth and sixth place, respectively, for the Lady Cats.
They both clocked times of 14:20 on the 2-mile course.
Eddika Hernandez finished 15th for the Lady Cats in 15:31, while Destiny Magana was one spot and one second behind her in 16th with a time of 15:32.
Kaedyn Schmidt rounded out the scoring with her 19th-place finish in 15:44.
Kiersten Magana took 30th in 17:23.
In the junior varsity races, Joe Rivas finished 10th for the boys, while, in the girls race, Alicia Garcia was 14th, Juliana Briseno was 16th, Halle Brown was 19th and Skylette Cisneros was 22nd.
The junior high Lady Cats finished second, while the junior Bobcats took third.
Maggy Moreman led the junior high girls with a fifth-place finish.
Kaydence Menchaca was seventh, Mikayla Cascarano was 13th, Adrianna Moron was 24th, Mia Briseno was 35th, Paula Gonzales took 36th, Jazmine Ramirez finished 44th, Alexis Moron was 45th and Marina Olivarez finished 51st.
On the boys side in the junior high race, Walker Widner led Skidmore with an 11th-place finish.
Taegan Cochran finished 17th, Tevin Hernandez came in 21st, Robert Hensch took 24th, Chase Schanen was 26th, Zachary Rife was 29th, Louis Younts, 36th, Rey Ramirez, 38th, Gage Ochoa, 39th, Gavin Ochoa, 40th, and Jadon Olivarez, 41st.