MATHIS – The Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team’s playoff chances took a hit on Feb. 11 with its own loss and an upset win by its nemesis one county over.
The Bobcats lost on the road at Mathis, 59-44, which, combined with George West’s win over Odem, dropped them to fifth place in the District 29-3A standings.
Skidmore is a half game back of George West for the district’s final playoff spot with its district mark of 5-5 with two games remaining in district play against Aransas Pass and Taft.
The Bobcats trailed from outset in the loss to Mathis.
They closed the deficit to one point on two separate occasions in the third quarter, but could never forge the tie or go in front.
Mathis outscored the Bobcats 20-12 in both the first and fourth quarters on its way to the victory.
Tres Ortiz had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Skidmore.
Kade Florence joined him in double figures in the scoring column with 10 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Israel Martinez and Clayton Scotten both had six points. Martinez also had nine rebounds.
The loss snapped Skidmore-Tynan’s five-game win streak and dropped the Bobcats to 20-13 overall.
S-T 46, George West 35
The Bobcats earned the season split with the Longhorns with a victory in George West on Feb. 7.
The Horns led briefly early in the fourth quarter, but Skidmore finished the game on a 16-2 run to win it.
Florence had a double-double for the Bobcats with 16 points and 11 rebounds. He also had four steals and two assists.
Ortiz scored eight points and grabbed nine boards, while Martinez chipped in eight points.
Jeremiah Fuentes scored six points, grabbed three boards and dished out five assists.
Alex Aguilar added four points and eight rebounds.