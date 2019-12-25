BLOOMINGTON – A late 8-0 run by Skidmore-Tynan helped push the visitors past host Bloomington in a boys basketball battle of the Bobcats on Friday the 13th.
Skidmore erased a 41-38 deficit late in the fourth quarter with a run of eight straight points on its way to a 46-43 victory.
The visiting Bobcats led by as many as eight in the first half, but saw that lead disappear by halftime as Bloomington pushed in front 23-22.
Skidmore went back in front in the third quarter, outscoring Bloomington 12-8, but the hosts again rallied to go in front in the fourth.
Bloomington put together a 10-2 run to go in front 41-38 midway through the period.
Skidmore’s run of eight in a row put the purple and gold back ahead and helped them win the contest.
Tres Ortiz led the way for Skidmore, going 8 of 14 from the field for 16 points.
He also tied for the team lead in rebounding with six and dished out two assists.
Jeremiah Fuentes poured in nine points to go with three boards, two assists and two steals, while Israel Martinez scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting.
Kade Florence tied Ortiz for the rebounding lead with six to go with six assists and two points.
Alex Aguilar Jr. had five points and four rebounds.
Skidmore-Tynan improved to 8-4 on the year with the victory.
The junior varsity purple-and-gold Bobcats also earned a victory over Bloomington, 32-9.
Skidmore held the hosts to just four first-half points, then posted a third-quarter shutout en route to the win.
Jacob Torres scored 10 points to lead Skidmore. Eli Zepeda and Andrew Reven both scored seven points.
S-T 80, Three Rivers 50
Skidmore scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters on its way to a blowout win over Three Rivers last Tuesday at the DuBose Special Events Center.
The Bobcats outscored TR 20-6 in the first and 20-13 in the second quarter to build a 40-19 halftime advantage.
The Bobcats also won the fourth quarter, 21-8.
Ortiz went 8 of 15 from the field and 5 of 8 from the field to rack up a game-best 21 points.
The senior also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists.
Aguilar hit a trio of triples as part of his 5-for-9 shooting performance from the field on his way to 17 points. He also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Martinez and Fuentes also both reached double figures for the Bobcats. The former poured in 13 points to go with a team-best nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, while the latter had 10 points, eight boards, four assists and four steals.
Florence added six points, seven boards, four assists and four steals.
The JV Bobcats picked up a 36-25 win over Three Rivers, thanks in large part to winning the third quarter 18-2.
Reven had a team-best 15 points to lead Skidmore in the win.
Jerrin Koenig added nine points.
JV Bobcats fall in consolation title game at Taft tourney
The Bobcat JV team lost by a point in the consolation championship game of the December Shootout hosted by Taft on Saturday.
George West fended off a rally by the Bobcats to win 28-27.
The Longhorns led 12-7 at halftime, but Skidmore forged a tie going to the fourth by outscoring GW 10-5 in the third quarter.
The Horns moved back in front early in the fourth before Skidmore rallied to close the gap.
The Bobcats couldn’t convert on their final possession before GW salted away the clock.
Reven had 10 points to lead Skidmore, which fell to 5-4 on the season with the loss.
Nathan Lopez scored five points for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats beat the host Taft Greyhounds 35-29 in the consolation semifinals.
They outscored Taft 16-7 in the final period to earn the win.
Reven had 27 points to lead Skidmore to the win.