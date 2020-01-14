TROY – The Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team claimed the third-place trophy at the Troy Holiday Classic on Dec. 27-28.
The Bobcats bested Eagle Christian Academy out of Waco in the third-place game on Dec. 28.
Skidmore shot 58.1 percent from the field for the game on its way to a 60-48 win over ECA.
The Bobcats led 17-8 after one and then 34-27 going into halftime.
They added six more to their lead in the third quarter, 19-13, before ECA won the fourth 8-7.
Skidmore was 20 of 29 from inside the arc in the contest, a 69-percent clip, and finished the game 25 of 44 overall from the field.
They outscored ECA 40-20 in the paint and outrebounded them 35-17.
Jeremiah Fuentes led the way for the Bobcats with his first career triple-double.
He went 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 5 from long range, on his way to 13 points and racked up team bests in rebounds and assists with 10 apiece.
Tres Ortiz led the Bobcats in scoring with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He also grabbed seven rebounds for the Bobcats.
Israel Martinez scored nine points, while Clayton Scotten added seven points and four rebounds.
Kade Florence scored just two points, but he grabbed seven rebounds, dished out six assists and recorded four steals.
It was the second win of the day for the Bobcats.
They also beat Clifton 49-36 on Dec. 28.
Skidmore won each of the first two quarters by 13-12 counts, then fell behind when Clifton won the third quarter 8-5.
The Bobcats ran away with the win in the fourth, outscoring Clifton 18-4 in the period.
Scotten had a team-best 15 points to lead Skidmore, while Florence scored 12 points to go with five rebounds and five assists.
Ortiz added 10 points and four rebounds.
On the first day of the tournament, the Bobcats beat Rapoport Academy 43-39 before falling to Jarrell by three points, 58-55.
The Bobcats came from behind late in the fourth to beat Rapoport, scoring the final five points of the game as part of a 13-9 win in the quarter to claim the victory.
Ortiz had a team-best 12 points in the win to go with nine rebounds.
Fuentes scored 10 points, grabbed six boards, dished out six assists and recorded three steals.
Alex Aguilar added nine points to the cause.
Jarrell then handed the Bobcats a loss with a late run, outscoring them 12-6 in the final period to erase a three-point deficit.
Ortiz had a team-high 17 points to go with 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocks.
Florence hit a trio of triples on his way to 15 points to go with five assists.
Martinez also reached double figures with 10 points.
Aguilar added seven points and five rebounds.
S-T 61, Victoria Cobras 51
The Bobcats pulled away from the Victoria Home School Cobras in the second half to get a win Friday evening.
Skidmore led 18-12 after one and then 31-29 at halftime.
The Bobcats won the third quarter 12-10 and the fourth quarter 18-12.
Florence and Ortiz both scored 15 points to pace the Bobcats in the win.
Martinez added nine points.
Aguilar and Scotten both hit a trey on their way to scoring seven points apiece.
The Bobcats improved to 15-8 on the year with the victory.