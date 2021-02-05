Four days after falling at home to a state-ranked team, the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats got back on the winning side with a victory over District 29-3A foe Orange Grove.
The Bobcats led by as many as 28 points on their way to a 53-36 victory over the Bulldogs on Jan. 20.
Skidmore improved to 13-4 overall and 5-2 in district play with the victory.
Skidmore jumped in front 13-5 in the opening quarter, then extended its lead in each of the next two quarters, winning the second 11-8 and the third 20-6.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats had their lead out to 49-21 before Orange Grove finished the game on a 15-4 run. The Dogs won the fourth quarter 17-9.
Kade Florence fueled the victory with his double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds.
The senior hit five triples and was 7 of 18 from the field for the game.
He also dished out six assists and had one steal on the night.
Clayton Scotten joined him in double figures with 12 points to go with three boards and two assists.
Jerrin Koenig flirted with a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring nine points.
Jacob Torres added five points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Aransas Pass 68, S-T 42
The state-ranked Aransas Pass Panthers pulled away from Skidmore in the second half to win by 26 at the DuBose Special Events Center.
The Panthers led 36-27 at halftime, but, late in the third quarter, Skidmore trimmed the visitors’ lead down to 40-35.
Aransas Pass responded by rattling off 23 straight points to take its largest lead of the evening.
Scotten carried the offensive load for Skidmore with 20 points on 8-of-22 shooting, which included four 3-pointers.
He also grabbed four rebounds for the Bobcats.
Florence hit three triples on his way to scoring 13 points to go with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Torres added four points and four steals, while Koenig had six rebounds on the night.
Michael Menchaca scored two points and grabbed five rebounds.
