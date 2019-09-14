CORPUS CHRISTI – The Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats got off to a near-perfect start Thursday night, but they couldn’t hold off a rally from the hosts.
John Paul II rallied from out of a 20-point deficit on its way to a 47-27 win over the Bobcats at Bishop Carmody Field in Week 2 of the high school football season last week.
“To say I’m disappointed in the loss, yes, but I’m going to tell you what, I’m just so proud of our kids and our team and just the way they came out,” said Bobcat coach John Livas, whose team fell to 0-2 on the year after the loss.
Livas’ Bobcats scored the first 20 points of the game, using just 17 plays to build that advantage.
They scored in three plays after getting the opening kickoff with Klay Alvarado busting free for a 60-yard TD just a minute and a half into the contest.
Then, after forcing a punt, the Bobcats scored in six plays with Felix Menchaca rumbling 37 yards for a score midway through the first period.
The Centurions turned it over on downs on their next possession – inexplicably going for it on fourth-and-6 from inside their own 30 – and Skidmore capitalized in eight plays.
Kade Florence capped that drive with a 1-yard plunge on a QB sneak.
Skidmore led 20-0 at the end of the first.
“Defensively, the kids played with a lot of emotion. ... We had some key stops,” Livas said. “I think (John Paul II) came out a little flat. After that first play on that first drive, I think we just thought, ‘Hey, we can do this,’ and the kids started believing.
“It was just the perfect start.”
The lead lasted through the second and into the third, but slowly shrunk as the hosts rallied and the Bobcats wore down and were beset by a deluge of penalties.
Centurion back Dashawn Fillmore scored four times over a stretch that encompassed the second and bridged into third.
Sandwiched between those four scores was Skidmore’s only other score of the night, a 76-yard touchdown scamper by Logen Schanen.
Fillmore had TD runs of 2 and 4 yards in the second quarter, and caught a 20-yard TD off a hook-and-lateral play with less than a minute before halftime to make it 27-21 Bobcats at halftime.
Fillmore raced 45 yards for a score just 46 seconds into the second half to erase Skidmore’s lead for good.
The Centurions (2-0) added a 56-yard TD run by Aidan Olivo late in the third, then Olivo threw two TD passes in the fourth quarter.
After trailing 20-0 after one, the Centurions outscored Skidmore 47-7 the rest of the way.
“I think we got tired. And penalties. Penalties killed us in the second half,” said Livas.
“When they scored a couple of times, our kids got down a little bit. ... I could see that we were getting a little tired and wore out.
“When they went up two scores, I knew it was going to be tough to come back from that.”
Schanen led the Bobcat offense in the loss with 140 yards on 13 carries. Menchaca tallied 100 yards on 13 carries, while Alvarado had 67 yards on six totes.
The Bobcats outgained JPII 363 to 324, but ran 23 more plays than the Centurions.
Livas didn’t celebrate the loss, but he didn’t leave the field completely defeated either.
“I don’t like losing and it’s something I don’t want the kids to get accustomed to, but I am so proud of the kids,” he said. “It was night and day from last week.
“We sat out nine kids. We had 19 kids who actually played.
“Unfortunately, we just ran out of gas. We started great.”
He said the performance will serve as fuel for the team going forward.
“We needed something like this,” the coach said. “... We weren’t very proud the way we played (against Palacios). That was not Bobcat football. That’s not what our fans and our community expect from us.
“We weren’t ready, and we wanted to make sure our kids were ready this week.
“This is going to do a lot for us.”