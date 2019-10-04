SKIDMORE – It was already clear that Skidmore-Tynan’s backfield was ready, and now it appears that two other key units – the offensive line and the defense – are reaching top form at the perfect time of the season.
Skidmore-Tynan ran through a third straight opponent Friday night, moving above .500 for the year with a 33-12 drubbing of Runge in the team’s final non-district tilt.
“We’re just very excited obviously. … Any time you can get a win, it feels good,” said Bobcat coach John Livas about his team’s win over the Yellowjackets at Bobcat Stadium on homecoming night.
The win pushes the Bobcats to 3-2 on the season as they head into their bye week before opening district play against Dilley Oct. 11.
It was the team’s third straight win, which continues feeding the team’s confidence as the most important part of the its schedule awaits.
“That is the key,” Livas said about the boost of confidence the win gives his team.
“That’s something that we talked about with our kids; going into the bye week, you didn’t want to come off a loss and have that lingering and leaving a bad taste in your mouth. You want to go into the open week … carrying that momentum into district. It was just a big confidence boost for us.”
The play of the team’s offensive line was key to the victory, helping pave the way for a 422-yard rushing performance, the second straight 400-yard game and the fourth straight game with 300 plus.
“We’re just starting to click,” said Livas about the O-line. “We knew from the start that we had a young offensive line. We’ve had to just piece the offensive line together the first two or three games and really what you can see is that I think they’re starting to click.
“They’ve got to work as a unit with the things we do offensively, the misdirection, the timing. The backs are always going to be further ahead, but I think what is happening is that our offensive line is kind of starting to catch up with the backs with the offense.”
Tyler Deleon was the first beneficiary of the unit’s exploits, scoring on a 5-yard run in the first quarter.
Klayton Alvarado scored on a 41-yard jaunt later in the quarter to make it 13-0.
In the second quarter, Logen Schanen followed his blockers to a 48-yard TD run that pushed the Bobcat lead to 20-0.
The visitors got back within eight thanks to a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, but that was as close as the Yellowjackets would get thanks to a hounding Bobcat defense.
Skidmore allowed Runge just 230 total yards, 55 of which came on the visitors’ second score in the third quarter.
“Coach (Stephen) Silva and his staff have done a great job of getting the kids ready,” Livas said about the defense, which has given up just 18 combined points during the team’s three-game win streak. “The defense is playing as a unit, they are playing together. They’re starting to get a little more comfortable.”
In the fourth quarter, Skidmore finished off the scoring with a pair 10-yard touchdown runs, first by Schanen and then by Alvarado.
Schanen and Alvarado combined for nearly 300 yards on four touchdowns for the Bobcats. Schanen carried it 13 times for 158 yards, while Alvarado toted it eight times for 140 yards.
Deleon finished the game with 51 yards on nine carries, while both Felix Menchaca and Izaiah Garcia had 34 yards rushing in the win.