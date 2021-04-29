Skidmore-Tynan scored the first run of the game, but Taft scored the last five to win a District 29-3A baseball contest April 9.
The Hounds answered Skidmore’s first-inning run with two of their own in the same inning on their way to a 5-1 victory in Taft.
Denham Cheek drove home Skidmore’s lone run in the top of the first inning with a sacrifice fly that plated Michael Menchaca.
Taft came up with two runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good, scoring on an error and then an RBI groundout.
The Bobcats threatened again in the fourth by loading the bases, but couldn’t push across a run.
Taft, meanwhile, did strike in the fourth, getting an RBI single with two outs to make it 4-1.
The Hounds added another RBI single in the sixth for the final run of the game.
Dallan Cheek had Skidmore’s only hit of the game with a one-out single in the fourth.
He also shouldered the loss on the mound, giving up four runs on three hits, striking out six and walking two in 4 1/3 innings.
Skidmore fell to 2-14 overall and 0-9 in district play with the loss.
