Three Refugio pitchers combined on a four-hitter while the Bobcat offense churned out 17 runs in a win over the Pettus baseball team March 30.
Refugio scored at least four times in every inning to win 17-0 in five innings over the Eagles in Refugio.
The loss dropped Pettus to 2-11 overall and 1-6 in District 31-2A play on the season.
Refugio scored five times in the opening inning, then added four runs in the second, third and fourth innings to get the win.
The Bobcats had 13 total hits, including a home run, a triple and three doubles.
Ayden Van Meter shouldered the loss after allowing eight runs on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Leadoff hitter Damian Hernandez accounted for half of Pettus’ four hits, stroking two singles during a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.
Van Meter and Anthony DiMaggio had the other two hits, both singles which came in the first inning.
It was Pettus’ sixth straight loss since opening district play with a win over Bloomington March 9.
