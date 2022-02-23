The Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team’s losing skid is now at four games after losses to Odem and then Goliad.
The Bobcats fell to Odem 45-25 on Feb. 4, then lost 58-47 on the road in Goliad Feb. 8.
Skidmore-Tynan fell to 13-17 overall and 5-7 in District 29-3A play with the loss.
The Bobcats are now tied for fourth with Goliad in the district standings with two games remaining on the schedule.
Skidmore was slated to face Aransas Pass Feb. 11 before finishing off the regular season Feb. 15 at home against Orange Grove.
The Bobcats would likely need to win at least one of those two games to stay in a tie for the final playoff spot.
In the loss to Goliad, the Bobcats got as close as nine in the final period, but couldn’t close the gap any further.
Goliad connected on the first of its seven 3-pointers early in the first quarter and never trailed in beating the Bobcats.
The Tigers led 23-7 after one and 32-20 at halftime. Goliad outscored S-T 13-9 in the third.
Skidmore bested the host 18-13 in the final period, but it wasn’t enough.
The Bobcats shot better than 47% from the field for the game, but converted just 17 field goals on the night.
Bennett Martinez paced three Bobcats in double figures with 18 points, a performance that included four 3-pointers.
Andrew Silva was 5 of 7 from the field and hit a pair of 3s on his way to scoring 15 points. He also had five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Jacob Torres poured in 10 points to go with five rebounds and two steals.
Jerrin Koenig led the team in rebounding with six to go with two points.
Odem held the Bobcats to eight points or fewer in every quarter en route to beating them Feb. 4.
The Owls led 17-5 after one, 28-13 at halftime, 37-20 after three and won the fourth 8-5.
Skidmore held the lead one time, at 2-1, before Odem took the lead on the next possession and never gave it back.
Walker Widner was Skidmore’s top scorer with eight points to go with seven rebounds and three steals.
Koenig tied him for the team lead in scoring with points to go with four rebounds and two steals.
Silva added five points and four boards.
