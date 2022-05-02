Odem and Mathis both blanked the Skidmore-Tynan baseball team in recent District 29-3A action.
Mathis beat the Bobcats 5-0 on April 14, then Odem downed the Bobcats 5-0 on April 18.
Mathis limited Skidmore to just two hits during its win.
Denham Cheek and Chase Schanen each hit singles for Skidmore in the loss.
Cheek shouldered the loss on the bump. He gave up five runs on seven hits and struck out four in five innings.
Odem held the Bobcats to just one hit in its win in Skidmore.
Cheek hit a one-out single in the bottom of the sixth for the Bobcats.
Sonny Mann took the loss. He gave up four runs on three hits and struck out three in four innings of work.
The Bobcats slipped to 5-7 in district play with the losses.
