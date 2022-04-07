For four years, Skidmore-Tynan baseball coach Rene Silva has scratched and clawed and done everything he could to find a way to win a district contest.
He finally got that win on March 18, but not without some drama and a whole heap of controversy.
The Bobcats claimed a 6-5 walk-off victory over visiting George West at Bobcat Field to snap their district losing skid.
Skidmore had an early 2-1 lead in the contest and was up 3-1 through four, but George West grabbed the lead in the fifth with three runs.
The Bobcats then tied the game in the sixth, but the Horns answered in kind in the top of the seventh to go back in front, 5-4.
In the home half of the seventh, Jaxton Alvarado led off with a single and eventually moved over to third with one out.
With Keegan Westmoreland at the plate, Alvarado scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.
One pitch later, Dallan Cheek, who had moved to third on the wild pitch, took off down the line to try to score the winning run.
George West catch Kevin Barder laid down the tag and the umpire signaled for the out, however, Barder never had the ball in his glove when applying the tag.
It had bounced off his glove on the throw from pitcher Gavin Garza.
Barder stealthily scooped up the baseball before either umpire noticed it laying in the grass in front of home plate as Silva argued the call.
After both umpires met, the call stood and the game continued.
Denham Cheek retired GW in order in the top of the eighth with a groundout and then back-to-back strikeouts, then struck out the side in the top of the ninth.
Dallan Cheek walked with one out in the bottom of the ninth, then stole second to move into scoring position.
Sonny Mann then singled into right field as Dallan Cheek raced for home to score the game-winning run.
Mann finished the game 1 for 4 with the RBI and also scored twice.
Alvarado was 1 for 5 with a run scored, and Chase Schanen went 1 for 1 in the game. Joe Guerra also had an RBI for the Bobcats.
The win went to Denham Cheek. He allowed just one unearned run on two hits and struck out seven over four innings of work in relief of his twin brother.
Dallan Cheek threw five innings, gave up four runs on two hits and struck out nine.
S-T 7, Mathis 6
The Bobcats followed the win over George West with another district victory, this time on the road in Mathis.
The Bobcats struck for four in the first and three in the second, then survived a six-run onslaught from Mathis in the third before finishing things off.
In the first, Alvarado drove home the first run, then Guerra scored on a wild pitch. Westmoreland followed that with a two-run single to center.
In the second, Marcus Gabriel and Alvarado both hit RBI singles and Guerra scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Dallan Cheek.
Alvarado finished the game 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, while Gabriel was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.
Guerra had two singles and scored two runs.
Sonny Mann got the win in relief. He pitched the final 4 2/3 innings after coming on in relief of Denham Cheek. He gave up just three hits and struck out eight.
