STOCKDALE – Just a few weeks ago, the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats gave a state-ranked team a legitimate scare and looked poised to secure a playoff berth for a third straight year.
Now, the Bobcats must win in the season’s final week and hope that a winless team can pull off an upset.
The Stockdale Brahmas handed Skidmore a 42-18 loss Friday night, leaving the Bobcats in a situation where they must beat Natalia and then hope that winless Dilley can upset Nixon-Smiley.
“That’s our whole goal (to make the playoffs),” said Bobcat coach John Livas about the loss and his team’s current plight.
“... It’s disappointing. Our aspirations and our goals were to lead the Skidmore Bobcats for three consecutive years into the playoffs.
“It was disappointing. It was very emotional after the game.”
The Bobcats host Natalia Friday night at Bobcat Stadium in a must-win game.
They’ll also be praying for a win for the Wolves in Nixon-Smiley.
Livas said he’s making sure his team is focused on taking care of things on its end.
“There’s a couple of scenarios, some longshot stuff, but we’ve got to beat Natalia and that’s what we plan on doing,” he said. “... We still feel like we can win Friday. We’re not out yet.
“We’re working to win Friday night.
“We’re playing to try to get that last playoff spot.”
Stockdale pulled away from the Bobcats in the second half on Friday night.
The Bobcats (4-5, 1-3 District 15-3A Division II) trailed 15-10 at halftime, but Livas said he felt good going into the locker room.
“We felt pretty good going into halftime just being down 15-10,” he said. “We thought we could come back and make some adjustments at half and hopefully get that lead.”
Instead, Stockdale rattled off 20 unanswered points on a 23-yard rushing TD, a 16-yard passing TD and a 43-yard rushing TD.
“We had a turnover and we gave up a couple of big plays defensively,” said Livas. “I think that kind of deflated us a little bit. Then we had a few three-and-outs.
“I just felt like we didn’t execute very well offensively.”
The game just got away from the Bobcats, Livas said.
“It’s just one of those things. The wheels just kind of fell off. There were a couple of questionable calls. Things just didn’t go our way in the second half.”
Kade Florence put the first points on the board for Skidmore with a 24-yard field goal, the lone score of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Klay Alvarado scored on a 4-yard TD run that put the Bobcats back in front, 10-7.
Late in the quarter, Stockdale posted a 65-yard rushing TD to retake the lead, which the Brahmas never gave back.
Logen Schanen scored Skidmore’s other touchdown, a 4-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.
Alvarado finished as the leading rusher for the Bobcats with 78 yards on seven carries. Schanen had 41 yards on 11 carries, Felix Menchaca rushed for 35 yards on 11 carries and Tyler Deleon had two carries for 31 yards.
Florence threw for 164 yards on 12-of-23 passing.
Edward Soto caught six balls for 86 yards, while Alvarado had four grabs for 68 yards.