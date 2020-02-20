SKIDMORE – A 41-point first half by the host Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats helped them down the Goliad Tigers in District 29-3A play at the DuBose Special Events Center last week.
The hosts posted 21 in the opening quarter and 20 more in the second quarter to build a 41-21 lead over the visiting Tigers en route to the 59-47 win.
Goliad won each of the final two periods, but it wasn’t enough to dig out of the 20-point halftime deficit.
Skidmore shot 59 percent from the field in the game, making 23 of 39 attempts, including 5 of 9 from long range.
The Tigers were 8 of 18 from 3-point range, but made just 11 of 37 from inside the arc for a 34.5 percent clip overall.
Jeremiah Fuentes scored a game-high 22 points for Skidmore, which included three treys. He also had four rebounds and four assists.
Tres Ortiz poured in 17 points to go with three assists and three rebounds, while Israel Martinez had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Kade Florence scored six points, dished out eight assists and grabbed three rebounds.
Skidmore-Tynan upped its mark to 18-12 overall and 4-4 in district play.
The Bobcats sit a half game back of George West for the final playoff spot out of the district.
Ben Roe led three Tigers in double figures with 13 points, which included three 3-pointers.
Devonte Perry and Alan Mendez both scored 11 points for Goliad.
The Tigers fell to 2-17 overall and 1-8 in district play.
S-T 39, Odem 30
Skidmore used a 17-point outburst in the second quarter to best the Odem Owls in Odem on Jan. 31.
The Bobcats led by as many as 11 in the third quarter before Odem battled back to make it a one-point game late in the period.
A 9-2 run after that by the Bobcats helped them secure the victory.
Florence was the lone Bobcat in double figures with 10. He also had four boards and three steals.
Ortiz added nine points and five boards, while Fuentes contributed seven points, five boards and four assists.
Clayton Scotten added six points and five rebounds.