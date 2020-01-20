GOLIAD – Skidmore-Tynan surrendered the lead just once, but quickly regained it on its way to a lopsided win over Goliad in District 29-3A boys basketball action Friday night at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
The Bobcats erased Goliad’s only lead early in the second quarter before running away from the Tigers for a 74-50 win.
Skidmore scored the first points of the contest in the first and held that lead through most of the opening quarter before Goliad snagged a 16-15 lead late in the period.
The Bobcats regained the lead less than a minute into the second and never trailed again.
By halftime, the Bobcats led 35-25.
They outscored Goliad 19-8 in the third quarter and 20-17 in the fourth quarter.
Skidmore converted 23 of 39 from inside the arc to fuel the victory.
The Bobcats held a 44-16 edge in points in the paint and outrebounded the Tigers 45-35 on the night.
Tres Ortiz led four Cats in double figures with 21 points to go with 15 rebounds.
Clayton Scotten poured in 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win.
Ortiz and Scotten combined to go 17 of 30 from the field on the night.
Jeremiah Fuentes and Kade Florence combined for all five of Skidmore’s 3-pointers as each tallied 11 points on the night.
Fuentes also grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists, while Florence dished out 11 assists and grabbed five rebounds.
The Bobcats improved to 16-9 overall and 1-1 in district play with the victory.
Odem 42, S-T 39
The Bobcats had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but came up short against Odem in their district opener at the DuBose Special Events Center last week.
Odem led throughout the first and second quarters – save a brief Bobcat lead in the first – and took a 20-15 lead into the break.
Skidmore went back in front again midway through the third, but a 12-2 run by the Owls gave them a 34-26 lead going to the fourth.
Skidmore then started the fourth on a 10-0 run to grab the lead for a third time on the night.
Odem answered with six in a row to go back in front for good.
The Bobcats had the final possession, but couldn’t convert.
Ortiz had 16 points to lead Skidmore. He also grabbed seven rebounds, blocked three shots and recorded two steals.
Fuentes poured in eight points to go with three assists, two steals and two rebounds.
Israel Martinez added six points and five rebounds, while Florence contributed five points, four rebounds, six steals and four assists.