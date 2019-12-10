SKIDMORE – The S-T Bobcat boys basketball team picked up a pair of home wins last week at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Skidmore claimed a 59-51 win over the alumni team on Nov. 25, then routed Banquete 53-31 the next day.
The former Bobcats jumped out to an early lead on the current Bobcats in the annual alumni game, but the current Skidmore boys rallied in the second half.
The alumni team led 21-14 after one quarter, then pushed its advantage to 35-23 by halftime.
The Bobcats cut into that lead in the third, winning the quarter 17-10.
They finally moved in front in the fourth, eventually breaking a 48-48 tie by outscoring the alumni 11-3 down the stretch.
Skidmore won the fourth quarter by a 19-6 count.
Tres Ortiz led four Bobcats in double figures with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had two assists.
Kade Florence hit three triples on his way to 14 points to go with 12 rebounds and four assists.
Israel Martinez and Clayton Scotten both scored 11 points in the win.
The next day, Skidmore pulled away in the second quarter on its way to a 22-point victory over visiting Banquete.
The Bobcats led 11-8 through one, then outscored the Bulldogs 15-3 in the second.
They also won the third quarter 13-11 and the fourth quarter 14-9.
Jeremiah Fuentes scored 13 points to pace Skidmore in the win.
He also added two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Ortiz scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. He also had four assists.
Florence and Martinez both scored eight points. Florence added five boards, seven assists and six steals, while Martinez chipped in six rebounds.
Scotten had six points and six rebounds.
The Bobcat junior varsity team claimed a 23-21 win over Banquete.
Sonny Mann led the team with eight points, while Nathan Lopez had six points. Jerrin Koenig added five points.
London 79, S-T 33
The Bobcats had their three-game win streak to start the season snapped Saturday with a road loss to London.
London outscored S-T 23-9 in the first and never looked back. The hosts won the second 18-7, the third 18-8 and the fourth 20-9.
Scotten had a team-best 11 points for Skidmore in the loss.
Martinez added six points and three rebounds.
Florence led the team in rebounding with nine to go with three points and five assists.
Ortiz chipped in two points and eight caroms.
The loss dropped Skidmore to 3-1 on the year.