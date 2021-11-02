The Boerne Greyhounds ended Beeville’s team tennis season in the area round of the Class 4A playoffs Oct. 15.
Boerne won the first 10 matches played on the afternoon to advance into the regional quarterfinals.
The Greyhounds were one of six teams in Region IV to shut out their opponent in the area round.
They won all seven doubles matches, then won the first three boys singles matches to clinch the victory.
Beeville won a total of just 13 games in the 10 matches played. All 10 matches were decided in two sets.
In girls doubles, Eleanor Stokes and Sophia Norwood won the first doubles match 6-2, 6-2 over Kinlee and Layla Ramon, while Chloe O’Connor and Georgia Busbee won 6-1, 6-2 over Sofia Alaniz and Randi Aguirre at second doubles. Serena Ross and Maddie Kidder beat Beeville’s Lila McFall and Ava-Chanel Olivares 6-0, 6-0 at third doubles.
On the boys side, Justin Koth and Jess Gonzales beat Augustus Rucker and Taegan Cochran 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles; Connor Brown and Sam Gonzales won 6-1, 6-1 over Noah Garcia and Jordan Padron at second doubles; and Ian Siemens and Will Keith beat Beeville Colby Rader and Nicholas Martinez 6-2, 6-0 at third doubles.
Noah Salas and Melina Ramirez fell in the mixed doubles match. The Boerne duo, whose names were unavailable at press time, won 6-1, 6-1.
Boerne finished off the victory with a clean sweep in boys singles play, winning all 36 games played in the three matches.
Koth beat Salas love and love at first singles, Brown won love and love over Rucker at second singles and S. Gonzales won love and love over Rader at third singles.
The Trojans finished the season with a mark of 4-3.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•