The District 16-2A Division II opener for the Pettus Eagles resulted in a loss, but that was the least of anyone’s concern at the end of the night.
Woodsboro handed the Pettus a 12-8 defeat at Coach Aaron Houston Stadium, but it was the scene of a Halo-Flight helicopter lifting off from midfield that will long be remembered by the fans in attendance at the game.
Late in the third quarter, Eagle junior Gabe Soto landed awkwardly on his head on the field at the conclusion of a play.
He remained motionless on the field as coaches and school personnel from both schools rushed to his side.
He was then placed on a stretcher and loaded into a Halo-Flight helicopter that was called to the scene and landed at the 50-yard line.
According to a post on the Pettus athletics Facebook page, Soto was talking and had feeling in his extremities as of the morning of Sept. 25.
Following Soto’s injury, the two teams agreed to trade kneeldowns for the remainder of the game as a sign of respect to the player.
They ran out the remaining three minutes of the third quarter and all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter with the kneeldowns to finish the contest.
Pettus grabbed the early lead in the contest, but couldn’t hang on after that.
Armando Gamez scored the team’s lone touchdown with a 22-yard TD run.
Woodsboro scored 12 unanswered points after that to get the win.
Gamez finished the game as Pettus’ leading rusher with 20 yards on two rushes.
Garett Grayson rushed four times for 16 yards and completed three passes for 8 yards.
The loss dropped Pettus to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in district play.
The Eagles return to James V. Beauchamp Stadium this week to host state-ranked Falls City.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•